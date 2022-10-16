I have the most fortunate view of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains from anywhere in my home. As I write this, day yields to night — a time when Muses visit painters and poets.
Over the summer, I watched with dread as smoke billowed into the stratosphere, then trailed off eastward carrying the ashen elements of a mixed-conifer forest and, most sadly, abodes of mountain residents. Tonight, a towering anvil-headed autumn thunder cloud turns shades of turquoise and watermelon in the failing light. The trailing curved edge of the cloud as it brushes over the Sangres looks like a sheer lavender curtain moved by a breeze through an open window.
Fat raindrops wrung out of this moving artwork pelt the steep dusky slopes, softened by olive and blue needles of pines and firs and spruces spared the summer’s smoky tempest. Chilled water courses through granite crevices as it trickles downhill. The rain soaks into rivulets and then into rillitos. These noisy bouldered brooks soon beget the Pecos proper, but before they do, their waters stall in dark pools under the cooling shade of gangly alder trees whose roots knot up the stream bank.
Rio Grande cutthroat trout live here. Potbellied plunge pools hold the biggest cutthroats, where the crystalline water churns like boiled mercury scouring out knee-deep holes before calming into a smooth clear glide going onto the next piece of ponded water. It strikes me that these waters are a metaphor for living — we move after all between tumult and tranquility.
Beneath this autumn squall, cutthroat trout lie there finning as freshets wash over them under the shadows of ponderosa boles that have fallen into the brooks. Or trout lie on the edge of a moss-covered boulder in an eddy waiting for a caddisfly or a clumsy moth to flit too close. With a dart and roll, a bug becomes food. Unless that bug is a tiny barbless hook furnished with fur and feather.
A tug and a splash, and in a moment I can see my reflection on a trout’s shimmering chrome-veneered flank and feel it flex its cold muscles in my wet hands. Rio Grande cutthroat trout this time of year mirror the forest, colored creamy-yellow like maple-leaf viburnum, olive-green like conifer needles, cheek and chin smudged carmine like the ripe raspberry brambles that tear at your thighs. Peppercorns adorn the tail.
St. Augustine confessed that longing is the heart’s treasury. I own a persistent longing — outwitting native cutthroat trout with a fly rod in the high country with my family is among the most fulfilling experiences I know. We are observers of nature — and participants.
Fishing these tiny brooks bordered by brush and boulder require stealth and resolve; it hones your senses and is head-clearing. It’s floss for my spirit. It takes some doing to thread a bow-cast beneath overhanging alders from behind a boulder while minding your shadow. Logs lying in the water may have the consistency of oatmeal, so one has to be careful not to turn an ankle. Then there’s the spurious battles, snagged in unforgiving spruce trees.
Trout don’t grow big in small waters, but still, when I catch a colorful cutthroat in the Santa Fe National Forest, I feel like a man who just found a bag of money. I reckon that’s because natural history and family history reside on the same contour. My father and grandparents lived on Willow Creek decades ago. The upper Pecos is my home water.
When I need a monastery of the mind, this is it. I can dwell in my home water anytime of my choosing, if even from a distance tomorrow morning in a sunrise accessorized with last night’s tattered, leftover thunder clouds.
Craig Springer writes about history, nature, conservation and the outdoors in the American Southwest. Find more of his work at CraigSpringer.com.
