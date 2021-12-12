The best ski town in North America is in Northern New Mexico, according to a recently released USA Today Top 10 list, and it might not be the one most skiers and snowboarders would expect.
It wasn’t Taos, but Red River that finished in first place in the publication’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards list for 2021. North Conway, N.H., last year’s winner, finished second in the voting and Rossland, British Columbia, was third.
A panel of experts selected 20 nominees for best ski town in North America and readers then voted for the 10 best.
Red River’s short lift lines and its variety of ski runs were highlighted in the publication’s writeup on the town:
“Red River invites visitors to visit the ‘Ski Town of the Southwest’ and take a skiing vacation in this community located in the Southern Rockies just north of Taos, New Mexico. Their ski schools offer learning experiences for everyone, and the ski area promises minimal lift lines and fresh powder that lasts days after a storm. With an average annual snowfall of over two hundred inches, over fifty trails for intermediate, expert, and beginners, and Saturday night torchlight parades and fireworks, Red River offers the perfect getaway for skiers of all ages and expertise.”
Taos — which topped the list in 2016 — wasn’t ranked among the top 10 ski towns this year, but it received recognition in other categories.
The Bavarian Restaurant at Taos Ski Valley was selected as the No. 1 on-mountain restaurant in North America. The Blake, meanwhile, was chosen as the second-best ski hotel behind Viceroy Snowmass.
