Fifteen years old and roaming around some of the most remarkable landscapes he’d ever seen, David Halpern tried to capture all the glory before him with an 8mm movie camera and a Century Graphic press camera during his family’s road trip across the American West.

The grandeur of Rocky Mountain National Park, the unique geothermal features of Yellowstone and the ancient giants of California’s redwood forests made up some of the scenes of a two and a half-hour film and dozens of still photos — priceless treasures created during a formative journey.