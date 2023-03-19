Fifteen years old and roaming around some of the most remarkable landscapes he’d ever seen, David Halpern tried to capture all the glory before him with an 8mm movie camera and a Century Graphic press camera during his family’s road trip across the American West.
The grandeur of Rocky Mountain National Park, the unique geothermal features of Yellowstone and the ancient giants of California’s redwood forests made up some of the scenes of a two and a half-hour film and dozens of still photos — priceless treasures created during a formative journey.
Back home in Nashville, Tenn., Halpern was asked by his art teacher to show his film to the class to spur discussion on topics like perspective. He brought his movie to school and left it there overnight. It happened to be the night the school burned down in a fire.
Halpern returned to the charred remnants of the building and rummaged through the rubble hoping to locate his film cans. He was crushed when he realized there was nothing there to salvage.
“I made a promise to myself that, one day, I’d go back, and I’d recreate that trip all over again,” Halpern said. “It really gave me incentive to go back and redo what I’d lost. Of course, over the years, I got a whole lot more serious about it.”
Halpern has redone what he lost and then some.
Now 86, the landscape photographer and writer said he has made photographs in 40 of 63 national parks and been to more than 100 other sites managed by the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior. He has been an artist-in-residence at NPS sites not just once or twice, but 13 times.
Halpern’s first artist-in-residence position was at Rocky Mountain Park in 1984. He had residencies there three more times and has also had residencies — which typically last about a month — at parks including Black Canyon of the Gunnison in Colorado, Bryce Canyon in Utah, Glacier in Montana and Acadia in Maine.
Halpern began living in Santa Fe full time about 14 years ago. Between 2014 and 2018, he worked with park officials to help establish artist-in-residence programs at Bandelier National Monument and Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument in New Mexico.
Halpern’s photos have appeared in exhibits across the country. Earlier this month, it was announced more than 800 of his images of national parks have become part of the National Park Service History Collection at Harpers Ferry, W.Va.
In a recent question-and-answer session, Halpern shared his insights on landscape photography and his passion for exploring public lands.
Question: What does it take to capture good landscape images?
Answer: I believe you need a sense of understanding of the subject you’re photographing. And, you know, that’s especially true when you’re photographing a person, but it’s also very important when you’re photographing geology.
If you’re photographing a rocky terrain or photographing the mountains, you need to understand it. And the more you understand about the history and the geology and the other aspects of nature, the better you are able to interpret things.
But I don’t want to get all tied up in knots because I don’t have information. Sometimes you go out and you just have plain dumb luck. You go out and see a subject that just really strikes you, and you see it from an angle, and it works just perfectly, and you make a picture, and it turns out to be wonderful. It can happen early in your first visit and sometimes it takes years before you see it.
There’s no one magic formula. You just have to be observant, and you have to be particularly sensitive to light.
Question: Out of all the parks you’ve visited, what’s been your favorite to photograph?
Answer: My favorite of all is Black Canyon of the Gunnison [National Park in Colorado]. The reason for it is because it was the most difficult challenge of all the national parks that I’ve done photography in. It’s a very hard park to photograph because it’s a narrow crack in the earth and gets direct sunlight only in the middle of the day. When you travel about it, you travel by foot, and it’s really rough going to go down into the canyon.
Question: What’s been your approach when going into a stint as an artist-in-residence?
Answer: Over the years, my approach has been to go to a place and go without expectations. I think a lot of people travel with expectations of what they’re going to see and what they’re going to do when they get to a place. When you’re talking about a national park, people read books and they read magazines, and they’re familiar with all the visual icons that are present in a place like that.
I served as artist-in-residence at Acadia [National Park in Maine]. When I went there, I didn’t know what to expect. I got there in the fall, and I have never seen such wonderful color; it was just glorious. They have trees that turn yellow and red and purple, every color you can imagine. So I spent a large portion of the time there photographing in the woods. I did photograph the coastal area, but had I gone there with the notion that I was only going to focus on the seashore, I would’ve missed something.
I always encourage people to travel without specific expectations. When you do that, you open yourself up to new things, new ideas, new contacts. It makes you a broader individual. And it produces, in the long run, better work.
Question: What drew you to New Mexico?
Answer: One of the reasons I moved here is because of the excitement of the landscape. And you have to live in New Mexico to really photograph it well because it’s the kind of place where you need a base of operations. You don’t just come here as a casual tourist and see this state. You have to go with deliberate intentions.
And we have the best skies in the country.
Question: What does it mean to you to have your national park photos accepted into the NPS History Collection?
Answer: I’m getting up in years, and I kind of felt that what I had done in the national parks was worthy of having a life of its own after I was gone. And so to have my work accepted into the archives of the park service where it will be used for research and other uses by members of the public, to me, is a matter of leaving a legacy. And it’s with a hope that, in the future, I will have some sort of influence on giving people an appreciation for what our national parks really mean and how they’ve benefited us. I hope they come to appreciate them more because of what I’ve shown them.