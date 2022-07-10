In the 2½ years since Coco Rae’s Hiking Trails in Valles Caldera National Preserve was published, hundreds of hikers and mountain bikers have used it to become better acquainted with one of New Mexico’s most remarkable landscapes.
Rae spent 18 months hiking, mapping and documenting the Valles Caldera’s entire official trail system to produce the preserve’s first comprehensive trail guide. The book contains detailed descriptions of more than 25 trails with maps and conditions, recommendations for mountain bikers, need-to-know preserve regulations and a history of the caldera.
Rae, a volunteer at the preserve who works as an academic adviser at the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos, self-published the first edition of the book and sold nearly 2,000 copies. In April, a revised edition was published by University of New Mexico Press and became available to a wider audience.
In a question-and-answer session Friday, the 45-year-old Los Alamos resident provided information on the revised release, offered trail recommendations for hikers and talked about the passion she’s developed for the preserve.
Question: What sort of feedback have you gotten from readers since the guide was first published?
Answer: I wrote it so more people could get to know the Valle and explore it, and I think the consistent thing I hear is, “I had no idea there was so much back here.” Especially folks from Santa Fe: “We never go up to the Jemez, and now we have a reason.” So that’s been really awesome for me to help more people experience it. That’s what makes me happy, and that’s why I did it in the first place, was to share such a special place with people.
Question: How has the revised edition been updated from the first release?
Answer: UNM Press has taken it on, which is just thrilling. They were able to do so much that I couldn’t do with my self-publish. The biggest change is all the color; the designer just did a brilliant job. It has three times as many photographs, and I think it’s just absolutely gorgeous. I was so pleased with how it turned out.
I’ve updated some things, clarified a few things people have asked about, tweaked and added some stuff in the history section, but on the whole, the text is largely the same. With it being put out by UNM Press, it’s also available much more broadly. There’s an e-edition you can get on Amazon as well as the print edition.
Question: You started volunteering at the preserve in 2018. What do you enjoy most about being a volunteer there?
Answer: Being able to engage with so many people from so many places. Consistently, people come in and they say, “I can’t believe this place! This is amazing!” That kind of wonder and joy, I feed off that and I get excited, and then they feed off my excitement.
I love Northern New Mexico, and to share that with other people and to help them see the beauty that we have is pretty great.
Question: How has your appreciation for the preserve evolved as you’ve spent more time there?
Answer: I really started out like everybody else, just not having an idea of what it had to offer. I was looking for a place to volunteer, and they had openings and I kind of fell into it accidentally. I had never spent much time up there prior to that and it’s, you know, 20 minutes from my house.
The more time I spend up there in different seasons of the year, I’ve learned the various nuances of different parts of the preserve and what each trail has to offer. As you get to know a landscape, you start to know where its secrets are but also know that you never know them all, so there’s always this chance of discovery. But it also starts to feel like a familiar friend. I have my trails I go to in the fall because I know what the aspen are going to do and I know where I’m going to see the elk, and you start to follow its seasons and its cycles and get excited for things that it’s going to offer you.
Question: How would you recommend someone approach a first visit to the preserve?
Answer: I think, for the first time, there’s so much to get oriented to. I think it’s definitely worth going in for a chat with the rangers and just sort of getting a sense of the size of the place. If you’ve got the time, definitely take a whole day and do the [backcountry] drive for sure because that at least opens up the backcountry to you and you can see what’s available to you and what you might want to explore.
Then start small. Hidden Valley, I always recommend that hike to first-time folks because it’s so interesting but there are elements you’ll see in other parts of the preserve, so it gives you this nice taste. It’s got the water, it’s got volcanic rocks, it’s got pretty little meadows, and, of course, when you come back out there’s the sweeping Valle Grande.
But if you just want to hit it hard and do a trail right away, I think Rito de los Indios is a nice one for moderate-level hikers. If you really feel fit and are used to the elevation, then La Garita Summit, absolutely. Those are really easy to follow, you don’t have to worry about signage, and you’re not going to get lost. Those two, I think, give you a wide spread of what’s possible back there.
Question: What trail have you hiked the most, and what keeps you coming back?
Answer: I think it’s probably a tossup between [Rito de los] Indios and Sulfur and Alamo Canyons. Indios, especially if I only have a half day. I love doing that trail, especially in the fall. It’s pleasant and lovely, and you can dawdle if you want. That upper meadow is really special. And Sulfur and Alamo Canyon is just so cool with the fumaroles and the hot springs. That one has always felt like a voyage of discovery. And I really like Valle Seco as a stopping point along the way. I think that’s particularly pretty.
Question: Can you point to an overlooked trail that you think more people should hike?
Answer: Very few people do Northwest Corner, in part because it takes so long to get to the trailhead, but I really like that trail a lot. It’s really pretty. I don’t think people do Cerro Seco either, which is another trail I particularly like. It’s really the western side that most people don’t do a lot of.
And actually the other one that people really don’t do that you can access from the outside is Redondo Creek-Mirror Pond. Almost nobody does that, and the pond at the end is just really awesome. There’s a lot of wildlife once you get off the old jeep road and start contouring around Redondo. There’s a lot of elk that like to hang up there along a little saddle, and it’s also commonly frequented by bears.
Question: You’ve hiked on five continents and have said that Valles Caldera is your favorite place. What makes it stand out to you compared to other beautiful natural spaces you’ve visited?
Answer: It’s not Patagonia, it’s not the Himalaya — it’s its own thing. I’ve said to visitors for a long time, especially for visitors who are used to greener spaces or rugged mountains, you just have to meet New Mexico on its own terms, and as soon as you accept that this is how beauty is manifested here, then you can really start to get to know it.
There’s just something about the space. Maybe it’s because I’ve spent so much time there, but it’s sort of like an old friend. You get to know it and all of its nuances. There’s a gentleness to it, I think, that’s really attractive, but it’s still wilderness, and it will still beat you up if you’re not careful. There’s this interesting balance.
I think also because it’s so unique. There are rugged mountains everywhere, but there are not a lot of places like this.