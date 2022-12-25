If You Go Puye Cliff Dwellings is open Thursday through Monday with winter hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last tours start at 2:30 p.m. No reservations are required but can be scheduled for large groups. Puye Cliffs may experience unexpected closures. You can visit

puyecliffdwellings.com

in advance or call 505-917-6650 for more information. Pets are not allowed on tours with the exception of service dogs. Photography is allowed at Puye Cliff Dwellings, except in the kiva. Audio and video recordings, including drone use, is prohibited.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Popular in the Community