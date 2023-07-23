A cool wind whipped across the water and gave me goosebumps as I scanned for movement on the steep cliffs of the cirque that cradles the largest lake in the Pecos Wilderness.

Several hundred feet above Lake Katherine, on the ridge that runs north of Santa Fe Baldy and curves east, tiny four-legged figures grazed on a grassy slope under the late-morning sun in mid-July.

I appreciate solitude in the mountains but always have an eye out for a chance to meet some bighorn sheep on the peaks. I hiked a direct route up to the ridge to try for a closer look. My legs burned as I inched up the steep grade. Sheep or no sheep, I figured the effort to improve my view would be worthwhile.

