A cool wind whipped across the water and gave me goosebumps as I scanned for movement on the steep cliffs of the cirque that cradles the largest lake in the Pecos Wilderness.
Several hundred feet above Lake Katherine, on the ridge that runs north of Santa Fe Baldy and curves east, tiny four-legged figures grazed on a grassy slope under the late-morning sun in mid-July.
I appreciate solitude in the mountains but always have an eye out for a chance to meet some bighorn sheep on the peaks. I hiked a direct route up to the ridge to try for a closer look. My legs burned as I inched up the steep grade. Sheep or no sheep, I figured the effort to improve my view would be worthwhile.
The moment I reached the top, I saw a coyote creeping toward a herd of five bighorn rams, four or five ewes and a couple of young sheep. The rams took notice and formed a wall between the coyote and the rest of the flock, slowly walking in the direction of the coyote. The prowling canine paused to take stock of the situation, ran the math and decided to turn around and slink away.
I sat and watched the sheep from a distance for at least 20 more minutes as they continued to munch on grasses and clover with the Truchas Peaks serving as an exquisite backdrop. At one point, some of the sheep broke into a light run across the ridge to join a pair of rams that had separated from the herd.
It was one of those magical mountain moments that imprints itself in your brain and will live there forever.
New Mexico’s mountains are greatly overshadowed by those of its neighbor to the north for valid reasons. The Colorado Rockies are gorgeous and grand and cover a massive portion of the state. But if you prefer to have long sections of trails to yourself and don’t really care how many feet above sea level you are, there’s a lot here to love, too.
I’ve been told by more than one friend that I need to head up and hike Colorado’s 14ers (peaks at or about 14,000 feet in elevation). I can understand the appeal, but I’ve never had much of an urge. I’ve still got a long list of New Mexico peaks to work through, and it takes less time and miles to get to most of them.
The authority on New Mexico’s peaks, Phil Robinson, has gone through that list and then some.
While hundreds have summited all of Colorado’s more than 50 14ers, the retired Albuquerque Public Schools science teacher is the only person who has hiked New Mexico’s highest 186 peaks. (With the exception of a pair of 12,000-foot peaks in Taos Pueblo.)
He started working on the state’s 13,000- and 12,000-foot peaks, then kept going to tackle those in the 11,000s and highest of the 10,000-foot summits. His goal evolved into hiking the highest 102 major peaks (mountains with a prominence of 300 feet and above) as well as the minor peaks in between.
Robinson, 68, began his quest in 2006 and completed it in September of 2021 by summiting Mount Phillips, an 11,741-foot peak located in Philmont Scout Ranch near Cimarron.
The lowest peak on the list was 10,831 feet and the highest was Wheeler Peak at 13,161 feet. From the Mogollon and Sacramento mountain ranges in the southern portion of the state to the Tusas and Culebra ranges that straddle the north border, Robinson said his adventures have given him a unique perspective he truly cherishes.
“Every peak is a story to me, and as I drive through New Mexico, I can kind of relive them,” he said.
About one-third of the hikes, Robinson said, required he blaze his own trail, and he spent days studying maps to research the best way to approach them. Many trips also involved long, slow drives on treacherous roads in his 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser to reach the starting points.
“In one sense, I think the highest ones in New Mexico are a bit harder [than Colorado’s] because they don’t have those well-known, beaten paths,” Robinson said. “Some of them, to get [to] them, were just brutal. Four thousand feet straight up a mountain through trees and rocks to fight your way to the top.”
The tree line in New Mexico’s mountains is right at about 12,000 feet. Robinson said he hiked 84 mountains at that elevation or higher, and 82 of them have incredible views.
He said his intention during the project was to hike the peaks as respectfully as possible, meaning no trespassing.
Robinson received permission and paid to hike on mountains on land grants and private property, including doling out thousands of dollars for a resort stay to hike 11 high peaks in Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, which covers more than 550,000 acres near the Colorado border.
In order to bag five peaks on the private Philmont Scout Ranch, the former Eagle Scout joined his old Boy Scout troop, Troop 166 in Albuquerque, as a volunteer for a couple years and hiked the mountains with other troop members.
He hasn’t gotten permission to hike two high peaks in Taos Pueblo, but he hopes to one day by hiring a guide and offering a sizable donation toward the pueblo’s land preservation.
When Robinson turned 60, he hiked California’s Mount Whitney, the highest mountain in the contiguous United States, and when he reached 65 he hiked Mount Elbert, the highest of Colorado’s 14ers. For his 70th birthday, he wants to take on Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa at more than 19,000 feet.
But Robinson, who shares a Jan. 6 birthday with his home state, said he greatly appreciates being from New Mexico and promotes peak bagging locally. His hikes are well-documented on websites including peakbagger.com and peakery.com, where he has posted photos and trip reports to help others know how to best approach some of the lesser-hiked peaks.
His favorite hike, he said, is backpacking from Santa Barbara Campground south of Peñasco to the Truchas Peaks and Truchas Lakes. He loves pretty much everything in the Pecos Wilderness, in addition to the Latir Peak and Wheeler Peak areas.
While Wheeler Peak can have congestion comparable to some Colorado 14ers, Robinson said the vast majority of New Mexico’s high peaks offer the opportunity for solitude in spectacular settings.
“I just think New Mexico is a jewel,” he said. “It’s so precious to me to be able to go out to these places, and some of these places are almost untouched in some areas. There’s very, very few people in some of them. You can do four- or five-day backpacking trips and never see another person.”
There are some social aspects of hiking mountains that I sometimes get a kick out of. Give a stranger passing by a word of encouragement on the streets of a city and they’ll probably think you’re some sort of weirdo, but a well-trafficked trail to a summit is a parade of affirmations as hikers heading down tell those struggling their way up, “You can do it! You’re almost there!”
I can also appreciate a nice chat on the top of a mountain, which provides a natural point to strike up a conversation as you and others sit or stand in place to soak in the views. I’ve made some good hiking buddies and gotten story ideas through chance encounters on a few different summits.
But it’s special to be alone on a quiet peak, to be fully present and take it all in.
When I look out over it all — the distant mountains, the high desert foothills, the river valleys and the grazing bighorn sheep — I feel ultimate satisfaction and a deep gratitude for the ability to have such experiences on a regular basis.
I live here and I love it. Like Robinson, I’m in no rush to join the crowds.