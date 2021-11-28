If You Go Directions: From Santa Fe, travel south on I-25 approximately 40 miles to U.S. 550 exit at Bernalillo. Travel northwest on U.S. 550 for 21 miles and turn west on Cabezon Road, located about 3 miles south of the village of San Ysidro. The trailhead for White Ridge Bike Trails is about 5 miles into the drive along the dirt road, which has some washboard sections but is passable in a passenger car in dry conditions. Continue on Cabezon Road about another 5 miles to reach the parking area for Seismosaurus Trail in the Ojito Wilderness. The parking area for Hoodoo Trail is about 1 mile beyond that. Stay safe: Cabezon Road can become impassable in rainy or snowy conditions. There are no facilities or reliable water sources in or near the Ojito Wilderness. Bring in all the water you’ll need. There is little shade to be found in the wilderness and it can be brutally hot in the summer. Dress appropriately for the season. Be mindful of recreational shooting that occurs frequently in areas near the wilderness. If venturing off trail, make note of prominent features and have a map and compass or GPS device to make sure you can find your way back to your vehicle. Cell phone service can be limited or nonexistent in the wilderness. Be respectful: Follow Leave No Trace principles and pack out anything that you bring in. Historic remnants of structures, artifacts from Indigenous inhabitants and fossils found within the wilderness must be left undisturbed. When exploring areas near San Ysidro, respect and be aware of pueblo boundaries, as BLM lands often share a border with either Zia Pueblo or Jemez Pueblo. The wilderness is closed to motorized and mechanical forms of transportation, including mountain bikes. Shooting is not allowed in the wilderness.
While many families across the country were digging into their Thanksgiving meals early Thursday afternoon, Tynan Conner, Randa Horton and daughter Raina Horton were feasting on dramatic desert vistas and hiking around colorful hoodoos in an area they’ve become thankful for since moving to New Mexico from Oregon last year.
The Ojito Wilderness southwest of the village of San Ysidro was the first outdoor destination they visited after their arrival to the Rio Rancho area in March of 2020, the month the coronavirus pandemic turned life in the state upside down. There, they’ve discovered a favorite escape not far from the city that they visit frequently to take a break from COVID-19 life and satisfy their sense of adventure.
“I always find such a sense of peace here,” Randa Horton said from the perch of a rocky ledge overlooking the Ojito Wilderness’s sprawling badlands below. “Sometimes I’ll just sit on a rock but not close my eyes while I meditate because it’s just so serene and peaceful.
“They’ll go climb rocks, and I’ll chill. It’s got something for everyone no matter what you’re looking for, whether you’re looking to get really rugged or really peaceful or hop around on rocks.”
Though it’s one of the smallest wilderness areas in New Mexico at 11,823 acres, Ojito has a lot to offer. Wild rock formations, majestic mesas, colorful badlands, ancient petroglyphs, dinosaur fossils and solitude are among the main draws.
The wilderness is about 80 minutes from Santa Fe and about 50 minutes from Rio Rancho. Cabezon Road, a dirt path that’s traversable in a passenger car, shoots west from U.S. 550 just a few miles south of San Ysidro and reaches the Ojito Wilderness’s south boundary after 10 miles.
There are just two designated trails in the wilderness, each about 2 miles out and back, that begin on the north side of Cabezon Road. Both are fairly easy and have limited elevation change.
Seismosaurus Trail follows an old Jeep trail to the rocky outcropping of a mesa with plentiful petroglyphs and stunning views of the surrounding badlands and mountain ranges. The trail is named after a gargantuan plant-eating dinosaur that roamed the region in the Jurassic era.
Fossils of the Seismosaurus, one of the longest dinosaurs ever found at an estimated 110 feet, were discovered in this area in 1979, and a replica of the massive creature is on display at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque.
A short distance down Cabezon Road, Hoodoo Trail offers a very different experience. Along this path, the rocks are the stars.
Tens of millions of years ago, this area was an inland sea. What remains is sandstone, limestone and shale formations that have been eroding over time to create rocks shaped like abstract sculptures.
About a half mile from the trailhead, hikers come across a cluster of smooth hoodoos about 8 to 10 feet tall that have beautiful pastel bandings of yellow, pink and tan. A little farther up the trail, after passing over a sandy hill, taller hoodoos topped with cap rocks appear as statues of whimsical rock creatures frozen in time.
The trail continues to a ledge that features views of the expanse of wilderness stretching out to the base of the Jemez Mountains to the north. The path then turns west along the slope of a mesa, pointing hikers’ eyes toward the distinct volcanic plug called Cabezon Peak, which rises more than 1,500 feet from the valley floor.
Eventually, Hoodoo Trail peters out, leaving hikers the option to head back or choose their own adventure ahead.
More evidence of human history on the land can be found off trail. Ancestral Pueblo, Navajo and Hispanic people have lived in this seemingly inhospitable environment. Stone structures and artifacts are located within the wilderness. They are to remain undisturbed by visitors, as they are protected under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act and other laws.
“It’s really rugged. If you actually get out and bushwhack down in some of the crevices and valleys, it’s just a really unique area,” Conner said. “There’s fossils and artifacts; it’s an old landscape with a lot of history and it’s really, really pretty.”
Administered by the Bureau of Land Management, Ojito is one of New Mexico’s newer wilderness areas. As an Albuquerque City Councilor, current U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich worked to unite local tribal leaders, conservationists and federal agencies in support of protecting the area and it received its wilderness designation in 2005.
While the trails can see moderate traffic on the weekends during the shoulder seasons of spring and fall, it’s almost always possible to find a spot for yourself. Peace and quiet, however, can often be interrupted by loud pops of firearms echoing off the mesas from recreational shooters that frequent the surrounding BLM areas.
James Biggs, a part-time natural science faculty member at New Mexico Highlands University who lives in Albuquerque, visited Ojito for the first time on Thanksgiving and was one of maybe a dozen people who hiked the trails that day. He has extensively explored the deserts of the Four Corners region and found some elements in Ojito that reminded him of more well-known areas.
“With the views, the formations and all the colors, there’s a lot of diversity here,” he said. “You’ve got little components of [the Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness] and you’ve got a little bit of some of the small mesas you see around Canyonlands.”
Impressed by what he saw in the short Hoodoo Trail hike, he was already thinking about making a return visit in the near future.
“Being a wilderness area, it’s nice because you can hike around and get away, and I think it’s pretty easy to disappear from other people,” Biggs said. “I’d definitely come back and hike a little bit farther, maybe isolate a little bit more in the middle of it and get a better view to see what it is.”
