Few, if any, adventurous souls have explored New Mexico to the extent of Doug Scott.

A website created in the early days of the internet and updated through the decades since is not only a testament to his intrepid spirit. It’s almost unbelievable upon first glance.

Photographs of dazzling waterfall after waterfall, most of them dozens to hundreds of feet high, are chronicled in a database that many a serious New Mexico hiker has eventually stumbled upon and bookmarked.

