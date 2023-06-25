Few, if any, adventurous souls have explored New Mexico to the extent of Doug Scott.
A website created in the early days of the internet and updated through the decades since is not only a testament to his intrepid spirit. It’s almost unbelievable upon first glance.
Photographs of dazzling waterfall after waterfall, most of them dozens to hundreds of feet high, are chronicled in a database that many a serious New Mexico hiker has eventually stumbled upon and bookmarked.
In a state that ranks last in the nation in percentage of surface area covered by water — just 0.002% — the 72-year-old sculptor and painter has bushwhacked countless miles in the nooks and crannies of New Mexico’s forests to identify well over 200 locations that contain waterfalls, with many of these areas featuring several falls within a short section of river or stream.
“When the internet first started, I opened a little website and I thought, ‘You know, I’ll just have New Mexico’s 10 waterfalls on there, and that’ll be it,’ ” said Scott, who was long based in Taos. “Well, I won’t even live to find them all.”
The website has grown to include entries on more than 50 arches and natural bridges in the state, and over 90 posts with locations, photos and descriptions of New Mexico’s slot and box canyons, many of which require expert canyoneering skills to penetrate.
The day I giddily discovered Scott’s website a couple years ago, I envisioned meeting with him for a profile during peak waterfall season and picking his brain as he led me deep into the backcountry to share a seldom-seen wonder.
Last year’s devastating wildfires closed most of the forests around the state during the spring and early summer. But with this year’s big runoff of snowmelt, it seemed like an opportune time to reach out.
Scott emailed a reply to my interview inquiry earlier this month and revealed some difficult personal news.
Dealing with Stage 5 kidney failure, he was in hospice and living in central Minnesota with his wife, Vivian, where they had moved to about five years ago to look after her mother before she died.
But he was on the mend, he wrote, carries hope for a move back to New Mexico and would love to chat about his passion for exploring the beautiful natural spaces of the state he’d lived in since first grade.
I had a long, lively conversation with Scott in mid-June. Before we dove into his extensive outdoor exploits, he told me of his health struggles that included being diagnosed with prostate and bone cancer about four years ago.
Just over three months ago, he said, he got so sick he could no longer paint, and he became bedridden as his condition drastically deteriorated.
“I was slipping into a coma and not knowing what was going on,” Scott said. “I was in the [intensive care unit] three times and got four blood transfusions.
“I really was pretty well gone. I thought it was over.”
Scott said his doctor told him they’d done all they could for him, and his only option left was hospice.
“So I went on hospice, and ever since I went on hospice, I’ve done nothing but get better,” Scott told me a day after going on a 14-mile bike ride.
Scott’s doctor said recent blood work shows he isn’t out of the woods, but his strength has improved, and he’s returned to his passion of painting.
The Land of 10,000 Lakes, however, doesn’t evoke the same inspiration for him as the Land of Enchantment.
He’s spent time roaming Minnesota, even adding a section on his site that documents some of the waterfalls in the state’s North Shore region along Lake Superior. Still, he longs for the mountains, canyons and cascades of the state he knows better than maybe anyone.
“I’m having a hard time here in Minnesota,” he said. “I’m not a Minnesotan, and I just can’t wait to get back to New Mexico, especially now that I’m feeling better, and it looks like I’m going to be around for a while.”
Scott said he was born on the Oregon coast and moved with his family to Albuquerque when he was in first grade. His father was an avid hunter and fisherman, his mother a YMCA swim instructor, so Scott said he was always a good swimmer and formed an affinity for the water.
After attending the University of New Mexico, he said he became the first commercial river outfitter in the state in 1972. He opened a store on the Taos Plaza that sold all kinds of outdoors equipment and served as a base for his guiding business.
After five years, he sold the business and “slipped into hiding,” he said. He moved to Española and worked on building houses. Then, in 1980, he said he quit carpentry to set his focus on his art.
A self-taught artist, he’s gained notoriety for his paintings of horses and portraits, as well as his sculptures of people and animals.
In 2007, he completed a sculpture of a bison titled The Original Texans from a 72,000-pound block of marble, which he said is the largest block of marble ever sculpted in America. The piece, which is 9 feet tall and 12½ long, is on permanent display at West Texas A&M University.
But to many, Scott is “the waterfall man.”
Aku Oppenheimer, who has been project manager for the last two editions of the popular Day Hikes in the Santa Fe Area trail guide, said when he heard about Scott’s discoveries, he couldn’t believe it. It simply wasn’t possible that so many waterfalls existed in New Mexico. Maybe there could be 50 or so, but not hundreds, he thought.
Then he saw the website and all the photographic evidence. He was so impressed that he recorded and sent a video introducing himself and expressing how much he admired Scott’s work on his passion project.
“He knows the stuff that’s not in the guidebooks. It’s not in the guidebooks; it’s not in the newspaper articles; it’s not in any of that,” Oppenheimer said. “He knows more about wild New Mexico, or backcountry New Mexico, than anybody I know.”
Scott replied to the email with an invitation for Oppenheimer to join him on an exploratory adventure and the two have gone on several outings together.
The first trip involved repelling into a slot canyon that was three feet wide at the bottom. When they reached ground, they walked about 20 feet and looked down to find extremely fresh cougar tracks in the mud. There aren’t a lot of places to hide from a cougar in a deep, three-foot wide slot canyon, but they still continued onward to explore the unknown.
“It was adventurous. Big-time adventurous,” Oppenheimer said.
Scott’s site does include some entries that are generally known to the public and accessible by trail. Examples include Nambé Falls in the Pueblo of Nambé, Jemez Falls in the Jemez Mountains and Upper Frijoles Falls in Bandelier National Monument.
A large portion of locations, however, are well off the beaten path, call for a high-clearance vehicle to get within hiking distance of and are not for novices.
Trips to the sites often require high-level navigation skills. There must also be a willingness to get beaten up by nature while bushwhacking through dense vegetation and downed trees, with inevitable slips and falls on uneven terrain. Many of the slot canyon locations demand advanced canyoneering skills and special gear.
“These are for people with real experience in the backcountry and in navigating and who have a lot of skills,” Oppenheimer said. “There are a wide range of risks in reaching many of his sites, whether they be the waterfalls or the slot canyons, which are in a lot of ways even more inaccessible and dangerous.”
Scott said he’s found about a quarter of the locations on his website based on recommendations from others and the rest on his own.
His process for waterfall hunting involves scanning topographic maps and scouring rivers and streams on Google Earth, looking for white froth that could indicate falling water.
“Some of the hikes are a dry run, and I thought surely there’d be a falls there, and there wasn’t,” Scott said, “but at least I went and saw the place.”
When Oppenheimer chose his first location to search for from the extensive list, he immediately realized why Scott has become so addicted to chasing waterfalls.
“There was an excitement of finding his website, picking a waterfall, going on this hike, going in about six miles to an area I’d never been to and then hearing a waterfall that was obviously significant because I could hear it at a considerable distance without seeing it,” Oppenheimer said. “That was just thrilling.”
Oppenheimer is just one of the hiking friends Scott has made through his website. People want to explore with him, and if it sounds like they’ve got the ability, he’ll frequently oblige.
He has also requested and received submissions from readers of their own finds that weren’t in his database. Whether it’s (preferably) through his own eyes or through the photos of others, he wants to see as much of what New Mexico has to offer as possible.
Scott’s family has been along for the ride. He and his wife have three sons and two daughters who grew up with a dad that immersed them in wondrous natural settings few ever see.
Scott says he doesn’t name the places he finds but calls them something out of necessity to have words to refer to them as in his posts and when speaking with others. Most waterfalls tend to reflect the setting they inhabit or the name of the river they’re on. Some places — like Echo Falls, Lichen Falls and Vivian Falls in Santa Fe National Forest southwest of Coyote — he’s identified with the names of his wife and kids.
Some people, he said, have gotten upset with him for revealing the locations of so many secluded places. They want to keep these spots secret and avoid raising their visibility to those who could bring in trash or disturb the landscapes with increased traffic.
Scott’s of a different school of thought.
“If people don’t love it, they won’t protect it,” he said. “And when a mine company finds a resource there, they’re going to go in and destroy the area, and people won’t stand up to fight it because they didn’t know; they didn’t love it. So I try to turn people on to love the New Mexico outdoors because that’s the only way it’s going to be saved.”
Oppenheimer has had discussions on the topic with Scott and dealt with the issue himself, saying that for him the decision is more of a case-by-case basis based in part on the fragility of the areas and the potential impact from more visitation.
While Scott has basically touched every part of the state, there are still places where he knows there are more waterfalls if someone digs deeper, like the Mogollon Mountains in Gila National Forest.
If he’s able to get back to New Mexico, I asked him which spot he’d like to visit first.
“It would probably be the places I haven’t been,” he said, “especially now that I’m getting older and my time here being limited.”
High on his list, he said, would be a slot canyon in the Coyote area that he doesn’t think anyone has ever been to.
As for now, he’ll keep working to improve his strength and continue his painting. He’s just started getting into landscapes for the first time and texted me an impressive portrait of Frederick Douglas as well as his progress of a Grand Canyon scene on a five-foot canvas.
“Don’t know why, but I’m doing the best painting of my life right now!” he messaged.
Oppenheimer received similar texts recently. He said he hasn’t had as much contact with his friend as he’d like since Scott moved to Minnesota, but he thinks often of the experiences they shared in the wilderness and how Scott has enriched his life.
“Doug is an artist and explorer in his soul, and that’s just exciting for me,” Oppenheimer said. “I was a professional artist, and I really enjoy knowing people like Doug. He’s got great aesthetic sense, great curiosity and great technical knowledge.
“For a while there, people were talking about, ‘So-and-so is a Renaissance man.’ Well, there you go. To use a cliché that’s never been more appropriate for anyone I know, Doug is a Renaissance man.”