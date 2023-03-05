Chaco7.jpg

Visitors explore the site of Pueblo Bonito on a ranger-guided tour of Chaco Culture National Historical Park in 2019. The park was one of three National Park Service sites in New Mexico that saw an increase in attendance in 2022 compared to 2021. 

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

A year after a handful of National Park Service sites in New Mexico saw record visitation, with people flocking to outdoors destinations in the second year of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, most sites in the state experienced a decrease in attendance in 2022.

Twelve of 15 NPS sites in New Mexico had dips in visitation in 2022, according to NPS figures released last week. The three that saw a rise in visitors were Carlsbad Caverns National Park (390,932 recreation visits), Chaco Culture National Historical Park (41,594) and the Manhattan Project National Historical Park site in Los Alamos (9,616).

Across the country, however, the 395 NPS sites that count visitors saw an overall increase in visitation with 312 million recreation visits in 2022 compared to 297 million visits in 2021. It was the highest total since the pre-pandemic year of 2019, when more than 327 million people visited NPS sites.