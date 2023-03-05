Visitors explore the site of Pueblo Bonito on a ranger-guided tour of Chaco Culture National Historical Park in 2019. The park was one of three National Park Service sites in New Mexico that saw an increase in attendance in 2022 compared to 2021.
A year after a handful of National Park Service sites in New Mexico saw record visitation, with people flocking to outdoors destinations in the second year of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, most sites in the state experienced a decrease in attendance in 2022.
Twelve of 15 NPS sites in New Mexico had dips in visitation in 2022, according to NPS figures released last week. The three that saw a rise in visitors were Carlsbad Caverns National Park (390,932 recreation visits), Chaco Culture National Historical Park (41,594) and the Manhattan Project National Historical Park site in Los Alamos (9,616).
Across the country, however, the 395 NPS sites that count visitors saw an overall increase in visitation with 312 million recreation visits in 2022 compared to 297 million visits in 2021. It was the highest total since the pre-pandemic year of 2019, when more than 327 million people visited NPS sites.
Blue Ridge Parkway had the highest visitation of any NPS site for the third year in a row, tallying 15,711,004 visitors in 2022.
Great Smoky Mountains maintained its wide margin as the most visited national park with 12,937,633 recreation visits in 2022. Rounding out the top five national parks were Grand Canyon (4,732,101), Zion (4,692,417), Rocky Mountain (4,300,424) and Acadia (3,970,260).
Seventy-five NPS sites topped 1 million recreation visits in 2022.
White Sands National Park was New Mexico’s most-visited park in 2022 with an attendance of 705,127. The figure placed White Sands 30th among U.S. national parks and was a dip from 2021’s record mark of 782,469.
Bandelier National Monument had 270,716 recreation visits in 2022 compared to 210,941 in 2021. And Valles Caldera National Preserve had 63,738 visitors in 2022 after seeing 76,578 visitors in 2021.
In January, Los Alamos hiker Coco Rae published Hiking Trails in Valles Caldera National Preserve, the first comprehensive guide to the 20-year-old preserve's trail system. The book details over 25 trails and includes topographical maps, trail conditions and recommendations for mountain bike…