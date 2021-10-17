Book_Cover_Skiing_in_New_Mexico

Images of America: Skiing in New Mexico

Editor’s note: This article is an excerpt from a recently published book, Images of America: Skiing in New Mexico.

New Mexico’s skiing history is among the oldest in the American West, with prospectors in the late 1800s and early 1900s trying out their “long boards” on the region’s abundant and famously light powder snow, often over ground that would later become beloved ski areas.

No photographs of these early skiing miners could be found, but there are rare written references to them, and images of the era from Colorado, California and other Western states show people on skis for both practical purposes and for fun. New Mexico does have the distinction of being home to perhaps the oldest-known image of a Native American on skis, a Taos Pueblo man around 1900, included in this book.

The first developed ski areas in the state came in the 1930s, with the creation of the Albuquerque Ski Club and La Madera near Duke City in the Sandia Mountains, and at Hyde Park (today’s Hyde Memorial State Park) above Santa Fe. Students at the Los Alamos Ranch School in today’s town of Los Alamos were also hiking and skiing in the Jemez Mountains in the 1930s, and in the 1940s, scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory — busy developing the world’s first atomic weapons — took to skiing in their few off hours.

Taos_Pueblo_man_on_Skis.jpg

This image of a Taos Pueblo man on skis is believed to have been taken around 1900 in the Hondo Valley a few miles down-valley from today’s Taos Ski Valley. He is thought to have been a mail carrier who delivered letters in a pouch on his back to the mining community of Twining. His long single pole was the early favored means of controlling speed and for turning. The effort both uphill and down generated lots of body heat; thus his trim figure and relatively light clothing. This is the oldest known image identified by the authors of an American Indian on skis.

Major developments blossomed across the state in the 1950s and 1960s, with the launch of Taos Ski Valley by the remarkable Blake family, Sipapu by the Bolander clan and Sierra Blanca under the guidance of the ambitious Kingsbury “Pitch” Pitcher. The Santa Fe Ski Basin took form in this period, first under the Blakes and then the Pitchers. Red River, “Ski Town of the Southwest,” took form, as did Pajarito Mountain above Los Alamos and Angel Fire. Some changed names, like La Madera morphing into Sandia Peak with the construction of its world-class aerial tram. Development continued in the 1970s and 1980s at all these resorts, as at Ski Santa Fe with the able Abruzzo family at the helm.

Many ski areas were born and died in these early years, among them Agua Piedra, which is well represented in this book. Powder Puff, which arose and then faded just down the valley from today’s Red River Ski Area, was most notable, with two chairlifts and some longish runs. Valverde was a tiny operation near Eagle’s Nest in the lovely Moreno Valley, while Sugarite was just east of Raton in Sugarite State Park. Near Ruidoso was Cedar Creek, and in the Sandias was Tree Springs. A ski area was almost built in the Gila region of southwestern New Mexico, and an aborted effort was made near Chama in the Brazos Mountains. Most significant was the creation and closure of Ski Rio near the Colorado border. But even today, one of the early micro-areas lives on, in good snow years: Ski Cloudcroft. Located east of the town of Cloudcroft in south-central New Mexico, it is among the southernmost ski destinations in the nation.

Hyde_Park_Lodge.jpg

Just eight miles from the Santa Fe Plaza, Hyde Park boasted a two-story stone and timber lodge built in 1938-39 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, with fireplaces, a dining room, rental shop, and a flagstone patio. Skiers were drug uphill by several rope tows, and descended down wide slopes cleared by the U.S. Forest Service, which was then enthusiastically supporting the development of ski areas in national forests. Hyde Park first opened in the winter of 1937, complete with a concession tent, bus service and instruction program.

Cross-country skiing has long been popular here, with routes in every high-altitude mountain range — from popular areas above Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Taos, and in the Jemez range near Los Alamos, to obscure outings on Mount Taylor near Grants, the Sacramentos near Ruidoso and the Brazos Range. Back in the 1970s, and even as far back as the 1930s, as pictures in this book reveal, other skiers were beginning to explore far outside the boundaries of ski areas. Today, backcountry skiing is the fastest-growing portion of the state’s skiing and snowboarding community. What was old is new again.

Today, skiing remains an integral aspect of winter life in the state. A sizable percentage of its population ski or snowboard, and tens of thousands of out-of-state, and even international, travelers come to sample the skiing, as well as the state’s renowned arts, culture, food and history.

Many people are surprised there is any skiing in the state, but the southernmost range of the Rocky Mountains, the Sangre de Cristos, bisects Northern New Mexico, with several peaks topping out at more than 13,000 feet in elevation. Taos Ski Valley’s Kachina Peak chair climbs to 12,450 feet, and Ski Santa Fe’s parking lot sits at 10,350 feet. The high elevation traps storms and then holds the snow in a deep freeze, which piles up deeper and deeper all winter. From summits, one can often see a hundred miles or more in all directions, in some cases over pale-brown, red and yellow desert lowlands below. It is a transfixing environment, a place of harsh beauty.

ski2

Charlotte Ellis, born 1875, was a member of the Ellis family who homesteaded on 160 acres in the Sandia Mountains east of Albuquerque in 1905, in the well-watered Las Huertas Canyon. She is seen here on skis on the property in 1896, making this the oldest known photo of anyone in New Mexico on skis. Skis were used by many early pioneers as a way to move across snowy landscapes, rather than as a form of recreation. She was surely hindered by her full-length dress but one senses she was enjoying the outing and not at work. Her single wooden pole could have been used as a brake or for balance.

The founders of the state’s ski community were a fascinating cross section of America and the world. Most were American, but Ernie Blake was Swiss German, and he brought over many Europeans to help him create Taos Ski Valley, which had French hoteliers and Austrian ski instructors. Many who hailed from other parts of the country came during World War II, when New Mexico was home to many U.S. military bases, while others were native. This includes attorney Robert Nordhaus, founder of Sandia Peak ski area and tram company. Born and raised in Las Vegas, N.M., he attended Yale. Another New Mexican — by association, not birth — was Robert O. Anderson, founder of Atlantic Richfield Oil Co. He financed the 1961 opening of today’s Ski Apache in south-central New Mexico near Ruidoso on the flank of 11,981-foot Sierra Blanca Peak. Other areas were managed and kept functioning by veterans of the U.S. 10th Mountain Division of World War II and the affable and wild skier Pete Totemoff, an Aleut Indian from Alaska.

Luckily, the early days of skiing in New Mexico were well documented. Thousands of photographs of people and places exist, and there are incredible scenic images, action shots and portraits. They reveal a tight-knit cadre of like-minded people, men and women of immense vision, courage, strength and audacity to believe they could create a viable ski center in an area so remote from the rest of the country, set in the most foreign state in the nation, amidst the high deserts of New Mexico.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.