When Michael Ritterhouse started working at Enchanted Forest 10 years ago, the cross-country ski area would typically rent a pair of skate skis a year.
Now — well, times have changed.
Ritterhouse, general manager of the Red River-based ski area, said Enchanted Forest now rents skate skis every weekend and often during the week as well.
“It’s definitely a growing sport,” Ritterhouse said. “It’s a niche sport that is starting to grow outside of the niche.”
Skate skiing is a form of cross-country skiing that involves lateral movement. That differs from traditional cross-country skiing — also referred to as the “classic” form of the sport — which involves a more linear motion.
“[Skate skiing] is like rollerblading with poles,” said Clay Moseley, president of the Southwest Nordic Ski Club, which maintains a network of cross-country ski trails near Pajarito Mountain Ski Area.
The equipment used for classic and skate skiing also differs, most obviously in the length of the poles. Ritterhouse explained that while classic skiing poles usually come up to the armpit, skate skiing poles come to somewhere between the chin and the nose, which helps skaters propel themselves down a trail. In addition, skate skis are typically thin with tips that are less pronounced than classic cross-country skis.
For those who need to rent the specialized equipment required for skating, there are a few options. Enchanted Forest offers rentals — and lessons — for skating and classic skiing and is open every day. Rentals are also available at Angel Fire Resort Nordic Center, which is open Friday through Sunday and on holidays, said Greg Ralph, director of marketing.
Those with their own equipment can also ski at more informal operations such as the trails near Pajarito run by Southwest Nordic Ski Club or ones in the Sandia Mountains maintained by the Sandia Nordic Ski Club. Both groups offer instructional clinics during the winter for skate and classic skiing.
Still, even with a variety of places in the state to skate ski and a seemingly growing number of participants, the sport remains less well-known than its distant relative — the ever-popular downhill skiing.
During a visit to Enchanted Forest in early February, Jay and Denise Sessions — a pair of skate skiers who live in Santa Fe — said mention of the activity can sometimes leave people nonplussed.
“Here in New Mexico, most people we talk to, when we say, ‘We’re going to go skate skiing,’ they’re like, ‘What?’ ” Jay said.
But Denise, who along with Jay has been skate skiing for 30 years, said skating has some distinct advantages over downhill skiing — particularly when it comes to comfort.
“I put the boots on [for skate skiing] and I said, ‘Whatever goes with these.’ I call my downhill boots 'torture chambers,' ” she said.
Another reason to like skate skiing? “It’s fast,” Jay said. “It’s fast going up and it’s really fast going down.”
Ralph, of Angel Fire, said an additional part of the appeal of skate skiing — and cross-country skiing in general — is the peace and quiet of the setting.
“You see more wildlife out there at the nordic center than you do fellow humans,” he said.
The sport also draws those looking for a challenging winter exercise regimen, as skate skiing involves a full-body workout.
Ritterhouse explained that one reason the activity is so physically demanding is that it requires constant movement to continue forward momentum.
“You’re always gliding; if you’re going anywhere you’re gliding,” he said. “So that is a very aerobic experience, especially when you get up to [Enchanted Forest], which is 9,800 feet at the base here. It can get up to a little over 10,000 on our trails.”
In part because of the demands of the sport, many skate skiers pay close attention to trail conditions.
The activity requires trails that have been groomed — and that are wide enough for the skating motion. Ritterhouse said trail grooming is important because it allows skiers to avoid fighting excess snow while skating and lets them apply more force into the trail and get a better glide.
Ralph also talked about the challenge of skate skiing, saying he’s been impressed with the fitness of many of those who skate at Angel Fire, calling them “lungs with legs.”
Still, even with the physical demands of skate skiing, Moseley — of the Southwest Nordic Ski Club — said although skate skiing feels harder at the beginning, once people learn the motion, it’s easier than classic skiing.
“One is like playing the violin and the other is like learning some riffs on an electric guitar,” he said. “Classical skiing, it takes forever to really pick it up and get very good at it, and you almost can never hit the strings and the notes just right. Whereas an electric guitar, it’s more like anything goes. And that’s skate skiing.”
Ritterhouse said he thinks skate skiing and classic skiing simply have a different learning curve.
He said most adults he teaches to skate ski struggle at first to learn the form. But eventually something clicks and the motion becomes more natural for them, he explained.
“It’s almost uncanny. After about 15 to 20 miles, all of a sudden, people come back just grinning. Like I got it. It makes sense now," Ritterhouse said, adding: "Skating is truly beautiful."
