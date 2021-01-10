One of the best things about fishing in New Mexico is that you can do it year-round. There’s a great array of fish to catch, including plenty of trout, bass, panfish, crappie and even catfish.
Be aware that anglers 12 years and older need a fishing license. If you plan to fish on federal land, then you will need to buy an annual Habitat Stamp.
It is a good idea to check if the waters you’re fishing in have any restrictions, as some only allow artificial lures.
Here are our top fishing spots in Northern New Mexico:
Morphy Lake
Just a short drive up a narrow dirt road, you’ll see the picturesque view of Morphy Lake with the Sangre de Cristo Mountains as a backdrop. This is one of my absolute favorite fishing gems in New Mexico. Although Morphy Lake State Park is closed because of a dam restoration project and isn't expected to reopen until spring, if you get a chance to fish here, you shouldn’t miss it.
Morphy Lake is stocked with trout and kokanee salmon, which are a little different from most fish in this area. They never migrate to sea, spending their whole life in fresh water. You can fish from the shore or from a boat, as long as it doesn’t have a gas motor.
The park is the perfect place for a family outing. You can have a picnic or even camp overnight, but there is no running water so you need to bring your own.
If you would rather eat out than have a picnic, Hatcha’s Cafe is the closest place and you can try its famous breakfast burrito or a stuffed sopaipilla. You also might prefer to stop by Little Alaska Ice Cream Parlor for a waffle or pancake.
Cimarron River
The Cimarron River tailwater is a good place for beginner fly-fishers. You can fish here year-round, and it’s packed with brown trout and also has a few rainbow trout. It has about 4,000 trout per mile, so your chances of catching a fish are good.
The stream is quite small, which makes it easy for new fishers to wade into and cast across. But be careful not to get your line stuck in a tree on the bank. Late May or June is the best time to fish because the stoneflies are hatching and the fish are feeding. If you want to have a successful day fishing, use nymphs or streamers.
You can access it off U.S. Route 64, but because of restrictions it may be best to start from the other end, in Ute Park. Some areas are on private land, so you may need to get permission. But there’s plenty of public access land. COVID-19 restrictions limit Cimarron Canyon State Park to day-use only and the park is only open to New Mexico residents.
If you’re looking for somewhere to get great food after a day on the water, you can stop by the restaurant at St. James Hotel. It is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, but other days you can sit on the spacious patio and enjoy one of the amazing steaks that it's known for. If you want a hot beverage and a quick snack before you hit the water, stop by Hikers Coffee Co.
Shady Lakes
If you prefer fishing for bass instead of trout, you should visit Shady Lakes. Although it's closed for the offseason, it opens in March and the fish will be biting as the insects hatch. It’s somewhere every bass fisherman should spend time.
It’s also a great place for a family outing. You can teach your kid to fish here, for bass, trout or bluegill, and it has a reputation for its rich bird life as well. Take the binoculars and the bird book along.
A bass day permit is a little pricer than a trout permit, so choose what you want to catch before you go. You’ll have to pay for the trout you catch — about 75 cents per inch for your trout. Bass are catch and release.
One of the best things about this spot is the variety of ponds for every fisherman. Kids can learn to fish in the pond stocking smaller trout. But if you want to bag a 16-inch fish or larger, go to one of the other ponds. There’s also one with just bass if that's what you’re after.
If you aren’t picnicking, you can stop just 3 miles away at Indigo Crow Cafe, where you can try a breakfast burrito if you’re there early or a seafood dish if you’re dining. For a fun family day, fish for a few hours then explore some of the other nearby attractions, such as the La Luz hiking trail or Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum.
San Juan River
This world-famous trout tailwater fishery is well-stocked with rainbow trout and brown trout. The section of the river just below the dam averages 15,000 to 20,000 fish per mile of water, so the chance of you going home empty-handed is low.
Most successful fishing is with small flies and a thin monofilament line that is almost invisible to the fish. Size No. 20 or No. 26 midge flies attract the trout because the small flies mimic what the trout are eating.
This spot truly is great fishing any time of the year because of the large trout population. It’s easy to wade, and floats are also an option. Check the rules of the area you are going to be fishing. Some are catch-and-release only, and others only allow barbless flies. Some might also have a catch limit.
If you need anything, from bait to food to a place to rest your head after a day of fishing, Abe’s Motel and Fly Shop has been serving San Juan fishermen since 1958.
