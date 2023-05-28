Sunlit tendrils of rain fall like lace from pockets of dark clouds as a light breeze carries the splendid scent of wet sagebrush in the late afternoon air.

A rainbow forms over the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains; its vibrant colors represented in the blooming wildflowers that dot the tan earth below.

I’ve found myself captivated as spring has played its perfect notes across the high desert. It’s quite a contrast from a year ago when April and May in Northern New Mexico were filled with fires, smoke plumes, public land closures and prayers for precipitation.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

