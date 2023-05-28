ABOVE: A clump of orange globemallow flowers hang on the edge of an overlook of Santa Cruz Lake as a rainbow appears over the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The small lake that covers about 121 surface acres lies 30 miles north of Santa Fe and creates a picturesque oasis. RIGHT: Trees line a stream flowing below the Santa Cruz Lake dam and lead to the green valley that encompasses Chimayó.
Droplets of water cover the petals of a primrose near the shore of Santa Cruz Lake. Trips to the lake and the surrounding badlands in recent weeks have offered gorgeous vistas with moody skies and brilliant splashes of color from the desert in bloom.
photos by Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Yucca flowers bloom in the badlands south of Chimayó as rain falls in the distance.
Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Flowers sprout from a claret cup cactus near Santa Cruz Lake.
Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
Trees line a stream flowing below the Santa Cruz Lake dam and lead to the green valley that encompasses Chimayó.
Sunlit tendrils of rain fall like lace from pockets of dark clouds as a light breeze carries the splendid scent of wet sagebrush in the late afternoon air.
A rainbow forms over the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains; its vibrant colors represented in the blooming wildflowers that dot the tan earth below.
I’ve found myself captivated as spring has played its perfect notes across the high desert. It’s quite a contrast from a year ago when April and May in Northern New Mexico were filled with fires, smoke plumes, public land closures and prayers for precipitation.
