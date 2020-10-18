KALISPELL, Mont. — Sarah “Princess” Williams can count the number of showers she’s taken since April on her fingers, toes and two trekking poles.
“In Missoula I took two,” she recalled fondly while walking down Camas Road on the edge of Glacier National Park in late September.
On May 4, Williams started walking north along the Continental Divide Trail in Lordsburg, about 100 miles north of the Mexican border.
The Continental Divide Trail is the longest and most rugged of America’s long-distance hiking trails. It stretches roughly 3,000 miles from Mexico to Canada, paralleling the Continental Divide the whole way. By the end, hikers climb and descend almost a half-million vertical feet and pass through 20 national forests, several wilderness areas and a number of national parks.
Williams first had the idea for doing the entire trail — known as a thru-hike — in 2018, while hiking to Numa Lookout in Glacier National Park.
“I was getting ready for another backpacking trip and just thought, ‘Gosh, I really like this. I should try a thru-hike,’ ” she said. “And then it was true. That was my entire process of deciding. There’s no bigger purpose to doing this — I just wanted to.”
Four months, two weeks, five days and more than 2,500 miles after setting out, Williams woke up in Polebridge, Mont., with her hiking companion, Peter “Moonshine” Weinberger. They packed up camp, ate a huckleberry bear claw from the Mercantile and enjoyed their final 21-mile hike to the Montana-Canada border.
“I wasn’t 100 percent sure I’d make it to the halfway point, much less Canada,” Williams said. “It wasn’t until I made it through the halfway point that I realized it wasn’t if I would finish, it was when.”
When Williams set off from New Mexico, her dad flew out to hike a few days with her, but then she was on her own.
About 300 miles into her hike, Williams met Weinberger while staying at a Super 8 motel. He had started from the Southern Terminus a week before she had set out. A roller-coaster painter most recently from Massachusetts, Weinberger didn’t plan to do a thru-hike this year.
In early spring he was grieving: His cat had died and the virus was picking up steam. Then in April he heard that the Massachusetts governor was about to announce a stay-at-home order.
“That was basically the catalyst,” Weinberger said. “I was getting really stressed about the virus and the response and figured it would be good to reflect out in the woods, so I just flew down and started hiking.”
A few weeks into his hike, Weinberger was taking an extra rest day — a “zero” in thru-hiker terms — at the motel to deal with swollen ankles. He had heard that Williams was packing Epsom salts and hoped they would get him back on the trail.
The two began hiking together and, other than a few short stints apart, spent every day together until Canada.
Weinberger isn’t a newbie to thru-hiking. He completed the Appalachian Trail in 2017 and the Colorado Trail in 2018. His trail name, Moonshine, was established on the Appalachian Trail, when he popped into a liquor store on a town day and all he could find was local moonshine. As the only hiker in his group packing liquor, it stuck.
Soon after meeting up on the trail, Weinberger bestowed Williams with her own trail name: Princess.
“At the beginning, every night after I got off my feet I would clean off, get all my supplies straight and neat, and I’d always sit on my mat instead of the ground because I didn’t want to get my sleeping bag dirty,” Williams said. “So he gave me the trail name Princess, but there’s not too many people out here to call me that, basically just Moonshine.”
The two hikers quickly settled into their self-described “boring” routine.
“I mean, honestly, we walk every day,” Williams said. “It’s not always exciting or an adventure. It just becomes what you do.”
Their days started around 8 a.m., depending how dark and cold it was. The duo would make breakfast and hike through the day in roughly two-hour stints, broken up by lunch and snack breaks. Hiking 8-12 hours a day was necessary to make it through the mileage goal of 20-25 miles a day.
The duo quickly figured out they had opposite views on politics and trail conditions — she can’t stand heat; he hates the cold and wet — and different ways of approaching hardships.
“It’s a really good thing this trail has thrown us together because I don’t think we would have sought each other out in the real world,” she said. “That’s really cool, especially in our current political sphere. You have to look the person in the face and disagree with them instead of just screaming over your keyboard.”
As trail companions, Williams and Weinberger operate on a very blunt level with each other. That was made even more important after Colorado, when they got caught in a windstorm high in the San Juan Mountains.
They were hunkered down in a tent with another hiker sipping whiskey when Williams peeked outside and saw Weinberger’s tent was gone. The wind had unstaked it and flung all the contents across the mountainside.
By the time they collected everything, a gust of wind had snapped Williams’ tent pole, driving it straight through the rainfly. She sent her tent home and shared Weinberger’s two-person tent the rest of the journey.
“It became more important to communicate and listen to each other because you couldn’t just zip yourself in your own tent,” Weinberger said. “But we have our own side of the tent and it’s very consistent.”
Off the trail, the world is concerned about the pandemic, upcoming elections and undulations of the stock market. On the trail, life was simpler and insulated.
“Our anxieties are miles and having food — and bears,” Williams said. “You kind of think of Maslow’s hierarchy and we’re very much at the bottom of it — shelter, safety, food and water. And when any of those things get potentially threatened, that’s when we get stress and anxieties.”
During the hike, there were a few times when Williams’ basics were put on edge. One moment was in Colorado, when she ran out of water purification tablets. Her options were limited: She could wait for Weinberger and bum some tablets off of him, or continue on.
“That was a big moment for me as far as assessing the level of risk I was OK with. In the bigger picture it was very small, but in the moment it was this big, big thing of, ‘Am I going to go out into the woods by myself and drink dirty cow water?’ ” Williams said. “My threshold for taking risks has exponentially grown, especially physical risks.”
In general, Williams’ food supply and overall support was one of the most impressive feats of her entire hike. She spent more than six months before her hike cooking and dehydrating all of her food. With her mother coordinating food drops, Williams received curries, gumbos and self-packaged olive oil for meals, along with baked goods her mom routinely included.
“The amount of support she’s had is just ridiculous,” Weinberger said. “I’ve never seen anyone on a trail like that.”
After a short recovery stint in Kalispell, Weinberger will leave for his home in Texas. Williams will have a few weeks of downtime before she has to report to her job at Youth Dynamics in Kalispell. The downtime is eagerly anticipated.
“I expected this trail to be more contemplative and more creative, too,” Williams said. She kept a journal on the trail and wrote in it nightly, but along the way, entries devolved from detailed musings on the day to merely listing mileage covered. Added up, it details 147 days on the trail.
“I don’t think I’ll realize how big this actually is for a while,” Williams said. “I think it’ll take time, maybe looking at a map and realizing that’s five months and almost 3,000 miles of my life.”
While that sinks in, Williams will be happy settling for a meal that hasn’t been dehydrated and her 23rd shower in five months.
“I’m looking forward to having a more varied routine — we’re very regimented out here in what we actually can do,” Williams said. “And I’m excited to wake up and not have to walk anywhere.”
