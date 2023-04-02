Strong winds whipping up tumbleweeds across the high desert is a sign that spring is upon us. With temperatures on the rise, it’s about time to break away from winter roots and get rolling.
Every year around this time, I start to get antsy for the warmer months to come, formulating a general outline of potential outdoor adventures.
Through past trips, word of mouth, perusing YouTube videos and combing through blogs, I’ve built up a lengthy list of places in New Mexico I’ve been yearning to check out.
Some locales barely have a presence online, and it’s challenging to dig up information to prepare for a trip. Others are such obvious and well-known destinations it’s embarrassing to admit I haven’t yet visited them after four years living in the state.
Here are four New Mexico outdoor destinations I plan to see in 2023:
Canadian River Canyon
I was smitten with the Canadian River Canyon upon first sight when my friend’s Jeep pulled us up to the picturesque parking lot of the Sabinoso Wilderness and we gazed out over the colorful sandstone cliff walls.
We spent the day hiking the remote wilderness in San Miguel County without seeing another person in the stunning setting — a satisfying reward for a two-hour drive from Santa Fe to a place we barely knew anything about.
I haven’t made contact with the Canadian River Canyon since that trip in early 2020. It feels as if another visit is long overdue.
I heard of Roy, N.M., through a friend who’s a rock climber. The tiny outpost 35 miles east of Wagon Mound is near a world-class bouldering area that’s exploded in notability in the past several years.
Many climbers stay at campgrounds above and within Mills Canyon, which is north of the Sabinoso along the Canadian River. The area falls within the Kiowa National Grassland and is managed by Cibola National Forest.
The canyon segment was named after Melvin Mills, who ranched and farmed along the Canadian River in the late 1800s. His enterprise was wiped out by flooding in the early 1900s, but the ruins of the Mills Canyon Hotel can be found in the canyon along with some fruit trees that persist from the farm’s orchards.
The area offers hiking, camping, wildlife viewing, fishing and hunting opportunities. The absence of light pollution is also said to make this area an ideal place to view the night sky.
A high-clearance vehicle is recommended to reach the canyon bottom at Mills Canyon Campground.
Daytime temperatures in the summer can exceed 100 degrees, so spring seems like a better time to explore the area.
Gila National Forest
I’ve had the chance to interview several people who have grown up around or spent decades working in the Gila while I’ve reported on outdoors and environmental stories for The New Mexican. The words each one has shared about the strong connection they feel with the area have helped give me a sense of how special the place is to those who know it.
I think I’m finally ready to start getting to know the Gila myself.
It’s nearly a six-hour drive from Santa Fe to Silver City, a gateway to the 3.3 million acres of national forest and wilderness areas that make up the Gila. The distance has been my primary deterrent thus far, but it’s time to suck it up and spend some quality time in one of the state’s most spectacular landscapes.
I’ve watched YouTube videos of the Gila alternate route of the Continental Divide that takes hikers between high, jagged canyon walls and requires dozens and dozens of river crossings. Many consider it the most beautiful section of the CDT in New Mexico. It can also be treacherous when river levels are high with spring runoff.
Traversing above the river also looks like a blast. The Catwalk Recreation Area sports a bridge suspended along the canyon walls over the water for what looks to be a short, easy and incredibly scenic hike.
The human history on the landscape is another enticing draw. Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument will be a must-see stop to learn about the Mogollon culture from the time Ancestral Puebloans inhabited the area in the 13th century.
The Continental Divide Trail Coalition will be hosting Trail Days in Silver City from April 21-23. The town is the first gateway community on the CDT when heading south to north. There will be a speaker series, gear expo, pancake breakfast, community hikes and more. A schedule and more information can be found at tinyurl.com/yc6z82fc.
Truchas Peak
One of the most tantalizing peaks I’ve reached in the Pecos Wilderness thus far has been East Pecos Baldy.
A friend and I did a day hike from Jack’s Creek Campground in Pecos Canyon to Pecos Baldy Lake of about seven miles, then ascended the peak above for an incredible panoramic view at 12,529 feet.
We could see the high mountains we’ve climbed near the Santa Fe ski basin off to the west and Pecos Baldy Lake below, but our eyes were glued to what was before us to the north.
The long, treeless ridge of Trailriders Wall was a leading line up to the rugged Truchas Peaks. I may have been salivating at the thought of soaking in the scenes from that wall while approaching the peaks, but we didn’t have our backpacking gear and had to head back to the trailhead.
The Truchas are visible from many of my favorite hiking locales in Northern New Mexico that sport sweeping views. While I’m not someone who is driven by checking off Colorado’s 14ers or bagging the tallest peak in every state, Truchas Peak (also known as South Truchas Peak) is a mountain I’ve had on my mind more than any others.
At 13,108 feet, it’s the second-highest peak in the state behind Wheeler (13,167 feet), but more remote and more challenging to reach.
It takes about a 12- or 13-mile hike to reach Truchas Peak starting from Santa Barbara Campground southeast of Peñasco. It’s about the same distance hiking to the peak from the south starting at Jack’s Creek Campground near Cowles.
Cruces Basin Wilderness
While hiking all of Colorado’s 14ers isn’t one of my life goals, visiting all of New Mexico’s federally designated wilderness areas is something I’d like to take a swing at.
I’m only about a third of the way to visiting all 39, but have hit most of the wilderness areas from Albuquerque to the north.
One of the few up north I have yet to see is the Cruces Basin Wilderness along the Colorado border east of Chama. The wilderness was designated in 1980 and, at about 18,000 acres in the southern San Juan Mountains, it’s the smallest of the five wilderness areas in Carson National Forest.
Lush meadows, prominent rock formations, canyons and streams are among the features of the landscape, according to the Carson National Forest website. The area was historically used by sheep herders for summer grazing. Like at Valles Caldera National Preserve, the herders carved names, dates and images on aspen trees in the basin.
These days, the meadows are grazed by elk in the summer and roamed by black bears and other mammals.
It’s tiny and remote; there are no official trails, and there are just a few resources online that share tips on visiting the Cruces Basin Wilderness. It seems like the perfect place for a little adventure.
What New Mexico outdoor destinations are you excited to visit this spring and summer? Share your thoughts and recommendations in the comments sections.