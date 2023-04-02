Strong winds whipping up tumbleweeds across the high desert is a sign that spring is upon us. With temperatures on the rise, it’s about time to break away from winter roots and get rolling.

Every year around this time, I start to get antsy for the warmer months to come, formulating a general outline of potential outdoor adventures.

Through past trips, word of mouth, perusing YouTube videos and combing through blogs, I’ve built up a lengthy list of places in New Mexico I’ve been yearning to check out.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.