The morning after spending 24 straight frigid, rainy hours hunkered down in his sleeping bag and tent under a covered shelter to stave off hypothermia, Gary Johnson found himself singing “Happy Birthday” to a sauntering grizzly bear not far south of the U.S.-Canada border.

The former two-term New Mexico governor said he hoped loud singing would encourage the grizzly to meander off the path and not elicit an attack. He needed to get past the bear and head toward Red Meadow Pass, where he would then have to hike-a-bike through deep snow for more than four hours while pushing for Whitefish, Mont.

His nearly 2,700-mile mountain bike ride from Banff, Alberta, to the Mexican border at Antelope Wells, N.M., was still in its early stages, and the Tour Divide was once again living up to its billing as one of the world’s most extreme endurance races.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

