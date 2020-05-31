Dan Ortega is fishing more often during the COVID-19 pandemic, largely to take his mind off his troubles.
When he's on the Pecos River or in the Jemez Mountains, "I don't have to worry about anything else," said Ortega, who lives on the outskirts of Santa Fe. All he thinks about "is trying to get a fish on the line."
As more people begin to come out of their homes after weeks of self-isolation, many are rediscovering their love of fishing.
Armed with rods and tackle boxes, they are heading for the water in search of bass and a distraction from their pandemic-induced worries.
"That's what a lot of people are doing now," Ortega said. "They want to be out on the river and fish because people are sitting inside too much."
The Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation has seen a 65 percent increase in traffic to its website, takemefishing.org, since March. Organic online searches for fishing and how-to fish information have risen up to 340 percent, said Stephanie Vatalaro, the foundation's senior vice president of marketing and communications.
And a recent Harris Poll showed 24 percent of people with children under 18 were considering fishing more during the pandemic.
The appeal is clear. Fishing is mostly a solitary or small group pursuit. Anglers tend to be respectful, skipping stretches of streams or fishing holes when someone is already casting there.
Those 6-foot social-distancing guidelines? Already naturally in place.
"It's something you can do in small groups and stay apart from other people," said Tristanna Bickford, a spokeswoman for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.
The Reel Life, a fly shop in the DeVargas Center, was closed for nearly two months because of COVID-19 restrictions. It did, however, sell some inventory online.
Owner Ivan Valdez said foot traffic has been steady since the state allowed the shop to reopen in mid-May, and it has resumed its guided tours of local fishing spots.
"Business has been solid," he said. "It's nothing to write home about, but it's better than I thought it would be."
Before the pandemic, Valdez went fishing about a dozen times a year. But while his shop was shut down during the height of the outbreak, he took his wife and son fishing at least twice a week.
"It's good soup for the soul," Valdez said. "When you are fishing, your whole world melts away. That's why so many people do it."
Not everyone is happy that more people are fishing during the pandemic.
Nick Gallegos of Santa Fe said his favorite fishing spots have become more crowded in recent weeks.
"I know people who are avoiding sections of water because they don't want to deal with all the people," Gallegos said.
He also has noticed more trash along the shore.
"It's just sad to see something you care so much for and people disrespect it," he said.
While many fishing spots are still open, some waters have been deemed off-limits because of the outbreak.
Brooklyn Aragon of Las Vegas, N.M., and several friends were charged with criminal trespass in April for fishing at a dam near Santa Rosa.
The group noticed the gates were closed to a park near the dam, but they saw cars in the parking lot.
"So we assumed, 'OK, it's safe to fish,' " Aragon said.
A short while later, authorities issued her a citation. She was sentenced to 90 days of probation and ordered to pay a $123 court fee after pleading no contest, court records show.
The judge gave her a deferred sentence, meaning if she abides by certain conditions, she will walk away with a clean record.
"Luckily, the judge was understanding," Aragon said.
