Some of the most heart-rending images I’ve seen firsthand were burned in my mind in May 2022 while I was being driven around the backcountry roads northwest of Mora by a volunteer firefighter in the days after the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire completely devastated the area.
Stone or brick fireplaces and chimneys were all that remained standing of families’ homes that many of them had built themselves. It was hard to believe that days before, this ashen moonscape dotted with dead black trees and devoid of signs of life was a picturesque forest that people actually inhabited.
As many residents impacted by the fire continue to work to rebuild their lives that were turned upside down by the largest fire in New Mexico’s history, the land around them is also regenerating.
The gargantuan blaze charred more than 341,000 acres of public and private land, including about 130,450 acres of Santa Fe National Forest and about 16,000 acres of Carson National Forest. Over 140 miles of trails were burned. Many of those miles lie within the Pecos Wilderness.
I recently returned to a familiar trail that had been in the path of the fire to see what was still there. With visions of that moonscape still stuck in my head, what I actually encountered was something much different and encouraging.
Blankets of green and yellow covered the floor of a forest of blackened trees along Serpent Lake Trail near Angostura, with patches of violet, pink and red wildflowers sprouting up from the undergrowth. Aspen saplings greeted me near the start of the trail, an area that had burned at high severity.
The dead trees stood black and bare against a blue sky. There were no needles or leaves, which allowed for sweeping views of the emerging vegetation and of the burned mountain slopes in the distance.
It was odd to be hiking a mountain trail below treeline and to have the forest provide little to no protection from the sun.
The trail itself was in much better shape than I’d anticipated. What few downed trees there were across the path were easily navigated.
After about 1½ to two miles, the trail passed through a stretch of unburned forest. Almost as soon as I’d entered the patch of living pine trees I heard the heavy footfalls of what I’d guessed was a bear that was within probably 20 yards of me. I wasn’t able to get a glimpse through the dense trees and understory as it quickly scampered away.
Approaching the turnoff to Serpent Lake, the burn returned. Instead of hiking down to the lake, I continued up the mountain toward Jicarita Peak and made my way above the treeline.
On the switchbacks up to the ridge, I could see the blue lake below surrounded by lush green grasses and a small amount of living pine trees that gave way to large patches of burned trees. The elevated vantage point offered an opportunity to get a better idea of the expanse and shape of the scar.
Most of the forest trails have reopened in the wake of the fire, though the areas in the burn scar should be approached with caution due to the instability of the landscapes. Rains can still cause debris flows, which were frequent during last summer’s heavy monsoon, and dead trees have the potential to fall on the trails over time.
Serpent Lake Trail is one of five trails in Carson National Forest within the burn scar and none of them is under a closure order, forest spokesman Zach Behrens said. But while Serpent Lake Trail is mostly clear of obstacles, Behrens said Angostura Trail is covered by a significant number of downed trees and would likely be considered inaccessible by most users.
The fire impacted a much greater portion of Santa Fe National Forest to the south. Sarah Smith, trails manager for the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District of the forest, said 137 miles of trail are within the burn perimeter.
Smith said all developed recreation sites on the east side of the district remain closed under the latest closure order issued in May, including El Porvenir, EV Long and all sites in Gallinas Canyon.
A 13-mile stretch of Skyline Trail, Trail 251, in the Elk Mountain area and to the south is also closed. Smith said this section, which doesn’t receive the use of other sections farther north, saw a lot of trees dropped and brush piled into the area during fire suppression efforts. The trail is pretty much gone right now, Smith said, and will have to be opened back up by crews before the closure is lifted.
All other trails in the burn scar are open, but Smith said their conditions can vary widely depending on burn severity.
Trail crews have mostly focused work this summer on popular trails outside of the burn scar that weren’t able to receive attention last year due to the prolonged forest closure. Work is now underway on addressing the trails in the burned area and will continue until the snow arrives, but Smith said the recovery process will be long and will require constant maintenance.
Smith emphasized that hikers and horseback riders may encounter spots where trails have disappeared or have been washed away in post-fire flooding. Visitors should carry maps or GPS devices, she said, since there’s an increased risk of losing the trail in these areas.
Being well informed about the weather is also important, Smith said, as it’s possible to get into very unsafe situations in the forest when conditions can produce flash flooding and debris flows.
Smith recently hiked Hermits Peak Trail, which was ground zero for the fire. She said the trail was clear of trees, partially thanks to firefighters’ efforts last year to open the trail to access different areas for fire suppression.
While on the trail, Smith said she saw a lot of brush, wildflowers and small trees coming back. She ran into a couple of hikers who were surprised to see the regeneration.
“They thought it was just going to be a nuclear, torched site of completely dead, black trees,” Smith said, “and they were encouraged to see the vegetation.”
With the public’s hesitancy to hike in the burn scar, there’s been less traffic on the burned trails and it’s led to some of the trails becoming overgrown with brush and weeds. That’s also added to the challenge of navigation in the burned areas, though Smith said the issue will start to take care of itself as the trails get more use.
With the spotty nature of the wildfire, it can be difficult to plan for a hike in the burned area. Smith wants to give recreationists a better idea of what they may run into if they enter the burn scar, so last week, she said her team posted maps at trailheads around the district that show the fire perimeter, what trails fall within the fire perimeter and what the burn severity was on those trails.
Smith has also been working to update conditions of the individual trails on the forest’s website. She welcomes people to contact her directly to get the most recent known trail conditions or to report the conditions they encounter on trails in the burn scar by emailing sarah.smith3@usda.gov. Those interested in helping in the trail recovery process can also email her, she said.
The Pecos/Las Vegas District’s dedicated trail crew consists of just two people to do assessments, surveys and other trail work. Smith said she’s hoping that number will double next year.
Outside trail crews from organizations including the Southwest Conservation Corps and Rocky Mountain Youth Corps will also be enlisted to help restore trails damaged by the fire in both the Santa Fe and Carson national forests through the fall and into next year.
Smith cautioned that progress may seem slow because the vast majority of damaged trails fall inside the Pecos Wilderness. The Wilderness Act prohibits the use of mechanized equipment in designated wilderness areas, so work must be done with traditional tools like crosscut saws, axes and hand saws.
Santa Fe National Forest will be soliciting public comments about which trails people would like to see efforts focused on. Smith said public meetings will be conducted in the future, and those interested in offering their input should look for notices on the forest’s website or through press releases.
The process of post-fire recovery will take years. Most trees that were burned won’t even start to fall down until at least a few years after the fire, Smith said.
“Our biggest work is ahead of us at this point,” she said. “It’s going to be a long process to open up these trails, maintain the trail tread and ensure that they’re cleared year after year as the trees begin to fall.”
While there are rewards for venturing into the burn scar to witness the regeneration of the forest, Smith stressed that there are risks, and hikers must exercise caution.
“I do encourage folks to get out on the trails because if they get into areas that fared OK, they might be pleasantly surprised,” Smith said. “But I don’t want that to come across as me saying, ‘Oh, it’s fine out there,’ because there are areas that were totally devastated as well.”
Count me among the pleasantly surprised on my first hike in the burn scar.
The forest won’t return to what it was anytime soon, if ever, but the colors of life are already taking hold and presenting a new kind of beauty.