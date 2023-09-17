Some of the most heart-rending images I’ve seen firsthand were burned in my mind in May 2022 while I was being driven around the backcountry roads northwest of Mora by a volunteer firefighter in the days after the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire completely devastated the area.

Stone or brick fireplaces and chimneys were all that remained standing of families’ homes that many of them had built themselves. It was hard to believe that days before, this ashen moonscape dotted with dead black trees and devoid of signs of life was a picturesque forest that people actually inhabited.

As many residents impacted by the fire continue to work to rebuild their lives that were turned upside down by the largest fire in New Mexico’s history, the land around them is also regenerating.

