Longtime Santa Fe Fat Tire Society member Carl Gable rides his mountain bike Friday on a legacy road that leads up to a parking area near the trailhead of the Arroyo Hondo trail system north of Cañada de los Alamos. The trail system will be a combination of newly created single-track trails and incorporated legacy roads and has the potential to include upward of 25 miles of trails. Nine miles are expected to be completed by the spring.

Carl Gable has used the Arroyo Hondo area as an outlet for exploration for the past two decades.

While mountain biking on a network of legacy logging roads or hiking off trail with friends, Gable has gotten well acquainted with the secluded region of ponderosa forest east of Atalaya Mountain and west of Apache Canyon that contains gulleys that hold colorful wildflowers and ridges that offer clear views of the surrounding mountains.

Gable and other longtime Santa Fe Fat Tire Society members saw the potential in the landscape for a new trail network during their repeated trips to the forest north of Cañada de los Alamos. Through close collaboration with

Arroyo Hondo Trails Map

Arroyo Hondo Trails
Mac Otto tests out a new section of trail being built at the Arroyo Hondo trails in July while being watched by volunteers from the Santa Fe Fat Tire Society.
Carl Gable, front, and other Santa Fe Fat Tire Society volunteers carry tools to build trail at Arroyo Hondo in October of last year. Volunteers have logged more than 1,200 hours so far and built 3.9 miles of trails.
Alex Gibson works on trail building at Arroyo Hondo in October of last year. Volunteers have accumulated more than 1,200 hours so far.
