It doesn’t take long to understand why it's called Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area.
It is, well, enchanting.
Cooing birds flutter from one snow-capped pine tree to the next as snow shakes loose from the branches and falls like glitter in the sunlight. On backcountry paths, the world goes quiet; the only sign of human activity is the rare fellow skier or snowshoer and a perfectly groomed trail made by snowmobiles. It’s a solitary escape into an otherworldly land of quiet white snowflakes.
I visited Enchanted Forest, about three miles from downtown Red River, last year, having very little cross-country skiing experience. Still, I was able to manage intermediate trails by day's end.
It’s worth noting that nordic skiing is much different from downhill skiing, in which the goal is to get as many runs in as possible. Cross-country skiing is slower going, challenging participants with a variety of terrain while utilizing much thinner, harder-to-control skis.
After having a blast last year, I knew I wanted to return this season, which runs through March 22.
My husband, myself and our two dogs pulled up to the ski area on a recent Saturday morning. Though the sun was bright, trees provided ample shade on the trails. Paths were smoothly groomed, with snow on either side of the track fluffed up like an oversize marshmallow, some five feet deep. Circling the 5-kilometer zone, on trails named Kitty Corner and Fetch, our dogs, Mojo and Nova, chased each other back and forth and made several friends, including a massive golden retriever and a blue-eyed Australian shepherd.
Once our fur babies started to slow down, we dropped them off at the car and hopped on an easy path called Powderpuff in the main ski area.
For the next few hours, there were many fall-on-your-butt moments, followed by lots of giggling, as well as long periods of silence, as we tried to be “in the moment.”
We took a break at the Midway yurt, a public yurt that, when it’s cold, is heated by a fire. There were several families and couples inside, eating lunches they’d packed — something we should have done — and playing Scrabble, Apples to Apples and other board games provided by Enchanted Forest. After resting our legs, we made our way back outside, retrieved our skis and continued on the trail.
Not long after, we made it to the Wheeler overlook, where New Mexico’s tallest peak shimmered in the distance. Though we had intended to ski all the way to the end of Northwest Passage, we only made it about halfway before our stomachs started to grumble. So we decided to make our way back to the car.
As I would later learn, we missed a series of four overlooks — Cathedral, Bristlecone, Letir Wilderness and Piece’ de Resistance.
“You missed our best views,” said Mike Ritterhouse, general manager of Enchanted Forest. He said Letir Wilderness is “the most spectacular view,” offering a wide lens of Letir Peaks, 10 miles in the distance; Cathedral is “a picture postcard view of the town of Red River”; the Piece’ de Resistance is “fantastic”; and Bristlecone showcases favorite peaks in every direction, including Wheeler, Baldy and Gold Hill. All of these overlooks are only about three miles from base camp.
On the return trip, a man zoomed past me, using techniques that I tried to mimic. I was comically unsuccessful, and he saw me wipe out, kicking a leg up behind my head as I fell.
Not long after, we came across a group of skiers making their way up one of the steepest sections of the trail. My husband had already crushed the descent and was waiting for me at the bottom. Worrying that if I fell, I would probably catapult into the skiers, I decided to wait for them to reach the top.
“It’s hard to control these skis,” one of the guys said to me, clearly aware that I was too nervous to descend around him, despite the trail being some 10 feet wide.
“Yeah, I know. That’s why I’m waiting. Don’t want to take you guys out,” I joked.
As soon as the last person passed, I went for it.
“Weeee!” I cheered, zooming down the slope at my fastest speed of the day and surprisingly meeting my hubby without falling on my face.
Ritterhouse later told me Enchanted Forest is “one of the most challenging nordic ski areas in the United States.” He said it’s “considered the Taos of cross-country ski areas,” a comparison familiar to downhill skiers in New Mexico who claim Taos is one of the steeper ski hills they've visited.
Still, “we also have stuff for beginners. We have stuff for everybody,” said Ritterhouse, who has skied in Enchanted Forest since 1987. “We’re a unique place. We’re a special place. There’s nowhere else in the United States like us.”
And that's what makes it so enchanting.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.