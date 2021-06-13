Last year will be hard to forget for most of us due to the pandemic. It was also a year that brought little to no moisture to many parts of New Mexico.
Now, with the drought extending into 2021, we are likely to see an increase in wildlife activity, especially in urban areas with resident bear populations as the animals move around looking for food and water.
New Mexico is home to a unique subspecies of black bears, the aptly named New Mexico black bear, which also is found in Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Texas. They can be black, brown or cinnamon, but all are considered black bears. Adult black bears weigh between 125 and 600 pounds, and their cubs weigh 10 to 16 ounces at birth and are born while the mother is in the den during the winter. Black bears can run up to 35 mph, climb trees and swim well.
Many places in New Mexico are near mountain ranges with healthy bear populations, including Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Ruidoso. During years of little to no rainfall, we often see these bears traveling off their home range into the outskirts of these towns, looking for food and water. Although you may not realize it, your yard could attract bears. Fruit trees, bird feeders and koi ponds are excellent buffets for these animals.
Knowing what to look for and taking preventive steps will help divert the animals back to the mountains where they belong. The quicker you make changes, the less likely a bear encounter will occur. Here are a few signs that a bear has been in your yard:
- Scat or droppings.
- Bear tracks.
- Torn-down bird feeders.
- Fruit that has fallen to the ground has been eaten.
- Your garbage can is overturned and trash is everywhere.
As I stated above, taking quick action can help reduce human contact with bears, and keep you and your pets safe. Taking measures before these animals start to wander will help reduce the chances of a bear visiting your yard. Here are some preventive steps you can take as a homeowner:
- Garbage: Store it in closed, sturdy cans inside a secure garage. Do not put out the trash the night before a scheduled pickup.
- Pet food: Feed pets indoors. Store food in secure metal cans inside a sturdy shed or garage. Make sure the garage door is closed at night.
- Bird feeders: Set out only enough birdseed to last throughout the day. Hummingbird feeders should be brought inside at night. Hang bird feeders from trees, not on the porch or from the house rafters.
- Fruit trees: Plant fruit trees away from your house. Fruit should be picked as it ripens. Spoiled fruit that falls to the ground should be removed because it will attract bears.
- Woodpiles: Keep wood piles away from the house. They attract rodents, which bears eat.
- Compost piles: Keep piles away from the house. Do not add melon rinds or other fragrant fruits.
- Beehives and chicken pens: Livestock and beehives should be kept away from your house. Protect them with electric fencing.
- Barbecues: Clean after each use and store in a closed shed or garage.
Remember, bears are wild animals. Never put yourself in a position where you could get injured. If you live in bear country and a bear is passing through your yard, watch it from the safety of your home.
Your safety and the welfare of bear populations are important to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. If you have additional questions about black bears, call us at 888-248-2866 to speak with a professional or view our brochure on keeping bears alive and you safe at bit.ly/3z3OVnw.
