Two things move me like nothing else — brilliant writing and magnificent landscapes.

Before heading out on a hike, I’ll frequently stow a book in my backpack to indulge in both delights at once.

For me, heaven is sitting with a book in hand along the shore of an alpine lake in the summer or under the golden leaves of a stand of quaking aspen in the fall and being enraptured by the prose of a gifted writer.

Recommended for you