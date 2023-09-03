Two things move me like nothing else — brilliant writing and magnificent landscapes.
Before heading out on a hike, I’ll frequently stow a book in my backpack to indulge in both delights at once.
For me, heaven is sitting with a book in hand along the shore of an alpine lake in the summer or under the golden leaves of a stand of quaking aspen in the fall and being enraptured by the prose of a gifted writer.
My genre of choice when I’m hiking is, unsurprisingly, nature writing.
I didn’t really have any outdoorsy figures in my life growing up, and so my guides have become the likes of Annie Dillard, Henry David Thoreau, Mary Oliver and Aldo Leopold. I’ve found that spending time with the words of people who are so in tune to the land and its living beings has deepened my own relationship with nature and enhanced my outdoor experiences.
Influential texts like Walden, A Sand County Almanac and The Pilgrim at Tinker Creek are chock-full of insights about humans’ relationship with nature with lessons to latch onto and live by.
An essay by best-selling novelist Jonathan Franzen recently published in The New Yorker argued that as the natural world is diminishing from everyday life, it’s vital to get more people to care about nature.
In the essay titled “The Problem of Nature Writing,” Franzen writes, “The paradox of nature writing is that, to succeed as evangelism, it can’t only be about nature.”
Franzen offers suggestions for livening up nature writing to appeal to a broader audience of “nonbelievers,” such as making an explicit argument in the piece or wrapping a nature story around a strong human narrative.
Simply describing what it is like to experience a place and reflecting on that experience may not be enough to engage an average reader, he writes.
Early in his essay, Franzen, a birder, writes that he’d much prefer to go outside to look at birds and take in nature himself rather than read about them. Nature writers are also competing with audiovisual media that allows people to see and hear the animals they’re interested in, he says.
I hadn’t really thought of nature writing as having a problem before reading Franzen’s essay. I still don’t.
Nature has a problem, obviously, but introducing elements to make nature writing more like a novel isn’t going to fix it.
People tend to come to nature writing in their own time. Their personal relationship with nature has reached a point where they want to learn more about plants or creatures, or read about how other people experience nature.
I didn’t start reading nature writing until I was nearly 30, and I was immediately hooked. The authors had the ability to describe the wonders of nature and articulate their feelings in ways I could fully relate to but had never been able to adequately express. The high volume of big ideas frequently packaged in the easily digestible form of the essay fed a philosophical hunger.
There was also advice on how to take in the world — to see yourself as part of a whole rather than the center of it all.
“Places can be claimed but never conquered, assayed but never fathomed, essayed but never explained,” the late nature author Paul Gruchow wrote in Boundary Waters: The Grace of the Wild. “You can only make yourself present, watch earnestly, listen attentively, and in due time, perhaps you will absorb something of the land. What you absorb will eventually change you. This change is the only real measure of a place.”
I’ve read a fair amount of nature writing in the past several years and I can confidently say none of the works were only about nature.
A prevailing theme is recognizing disharmony humans have created in the natural world through our modern way of life and working towards a better balance. Disconnecting from the so-called real world and reconnecting with the natural world to sustain a healthier and happier lifestyle is another common refrain.
“In the old ways, the flora and fauna and landforms are part of culture,” Gary Snyder writes in The Practice of the Wild. “The world of culture and nature, which is actual, is almost a shadow world now, and the insubstantial world of political jurisdictions and rarefied economies is what passes for reality. We live in a backwards time.”
While the common format in nature writing in which an author describes a period of time spent in the natural world and then reflects on the experience could come off as boring, I’ve never found that to be the case with a talented writer.
Dillard’s The Pilgrim at Tinker Creek covers a year of her life exploring the land around her home in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. The book, which drew comparisons to Thoreau’s Walden, won the Pulitzer Prize in 1975.
The way she captures the brutality and beauty of nature, the awe of life held in every inch of earth, is truly captivating.
“Our life is a faint tracing on the surface of mystery, like the idle, curved tunnel of leaf miners on the face of a leaf,” she writes. “We must somehow take a wider view, look at the whole landscape, really see it, and try to describe what’s going on here. Then we can at least wail the right question into the swaddling band of darkness, or, if it comes to that, choir the proper praise.”
I could spend time hiking around the same property and have a completely different experience to Dillard’s. I’d spend time focusing on different subjects, making different observations and feeling different connections.
To me, there’s always value in reading the words of a skilled writer and observer. To see the world through someone else’s eyes helps me improve my own vision and expand my field of view.
I agree with Franzen that we can't make people care about nature. And I can't deny that a strong human narrative may help draw certain people into the fold.
What I’ve been drawn to most in nature writing, however, has nothing to do with story structure or form, but the truths I've found in abundance. As long as those remain present, there's a chance to convert new believers.