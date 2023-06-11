Bob Barnes is an avid blood donor, and I’d like to think there’s a little something special infused in his vials of B+.
I had the chance to visit with Barnes at the Roundhouse in January of 2022 when he rolled through Santa Fe on his bike during his “Great American Triple Switchback.” It was about the midway point of his remarkable journey to ride to all 50 state capitols, plus the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., within 365 days while raising awareness for blood donation.
Fueled by peanut butter sandwiches, canned soup and granola bars, he rode through the day and camped most nights. A crowdfunding effort helped fly Barnes and his bike from Juneau to Hawaii, and on July 25, he rode from the airport in Honolulu to the capitol to complete his goal in 359 days.
Crossing the country three times during his quest, his final mileage totaled 16,661 — an equivalent of about two-thirds the circumference of the Earth.
Thousands of people followed Barnes on his adventure through his daily posts on his Facebook page, experiencing the country through his eyes and finding inspiration in his story of leaving his job and home behind for a year to go on the ride of his life.
Barnes called me up recently for an update: He’s ready for another round.
While trying to process his enormous accomplishment and settle back into a normal life in Syracuse, Barnes said it didn’t take long before he felt a pull to return to the freedom of the road.
“I was like, ‘I want to go back out there. That’s where I’m at peace. I’m at peace when I’m out there on my bike,’ ” Barnes said Wednesday during a phone interview from Liverpool, N.Y., while donating blood platelets. “So I got out my marker and my map, and I drew another line, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Barnes came up with a route he’s dubbed the “Great American Coastal Excursion” that will cover a planned 11,000 miles over seven months. It hits some of his favorite regions of past trips in addition to passing over many parts of the country he has yet to see.
The marker line starts in Syracuse and heads west, tracing the southern coastline of Lake Erie and the southern border of Michigan before heading north to nearly encircle Lake Michigan by riding its coastline in Michigan and Wisconsin. Then he’ll cut back east until he hits Virginia Beach and follow the Atlantic Coast south to Key West, Fla.
From there, Barnes plans to stick to the Gulf Coast as much as possible until he hits the U.S.-Mexico border at the southern tip of Texas. With seeing border issues in the news so frequently, Barnes said he wants a firsthand look at what life is like in border towns and he will follow the border as closely as he can from Texas to San Diego.
He’ll likely pass through Southern New Mexico in November, he said.
The West Coast will be Barnes’ final stretch. In order to get through the Pacific Northwest before the cold sets in, he plans to ride the train from San Diego to Vancouver, British Columbia, then bike south back to San Diego along the coast. Averaging about 50 miles a day, he said his trip will likely wrap up sometime in January.
After saving up money from his work as an Uber driver, giving up his apartment, putting his possessions in storage and passing off his two cats to his brother to look after, Barnes embarked on his journey Saturday from Syracuse.
He spent the day and night in his small hometown of Clyde, N.Y., and had a meet-and-greet set up during a weekend music festival. On Sunday morning, the town held a “Bike with Bob” sendoff event where locals were encouraged to ride a few miles with Barnes along the Empire State Trail as he continued on his way west.
This will be Barnes’ third cross-country trek. In addition to the Triple Switchback, he made a 2018 trip across the northern U.S. that spanned 5,833 miles.
These are the types of experiences that change you. The obstacles you overcome, the beauty you see, the connections that arise unexpectedly along the way — they combine to present you with a new way to see the world and a new way to see yourself.
I got a contact high from Barnes when I spoke with him in person last year in Santa Fe. He was a few days removed from surviving a frigid ride through a snowstorm along the Arizona-New Mexico border, but he was clearly in a state of euphoria that he’d been carrying on for much of the past 160 days on the road.
I could relate in a small way. I told him how several years ago I’d saved up money, quit my job in the Midwest and spent months hiking and camping in national parks and forests across the West during a formative solo road trip that got me out of my comfort zone.
My journey didn’t hold a candle to Barnes’, but it gave me the clarity to change course in life and take a path that placed more of a focus on my love of the outdoors and connecting with people.
Barnes said the Great American Triple Switchback gave him a new confidence and he found himself enjoying the process of encountering and tackling each challenge he faced.
“I didn’t have a safety net. I was by myself; there was no fail-safe. But that’s part of the thrill,” Barnes said. “I do like to put myself in predicaments and see how I get out of them. That’s how you learn how strong you are.”
Cold, unforgiving weather was something Barnes encountered more than he was expecting during his year on the road. He’s not a fan of the cold, but he said that in the process of learning to deal with the harsh conditions, he transformed his outlook on adversity.
“There’s something strong going on out there and you teach yourself not to get upset because that’s going to work against you,” Barnes said. “You take your beating and know it’s going to go away at some point.
“I’ve become much more calm, much more forgiving. I just let things roll off my shoulder.”
While living on the road, Barnes also became a community builder. He would provide three updates on his progress every day on his Facebook page with photos and videos describing his experiences with the kaleidoscope of people and places he came across.
Followers offered him the opportunity to stay in their homes or offered advice when he passed through their area. One person purchased a hotel room for him in Juneau near the end of his journey. Another follower in Wisconsin drove 80 miles to meet Barnes in person and ride 10 miles with him.
“I think the thing we all have in common with you is seeking light and beauty in this world, and in this nation of ours,” one Facebook follower posted on Barnes’ Bibbery Travels page. “Physical beauty and the kindness and commonalities inside.”
Social media helped Barnes’ half sister he’d never met learn of his adventures, and he ended up staying a night with her and her family while passing through Louisiana. He said he plans to meet up with her again on his new journey.
Before departing on his Great American Coastal Excursion, Barnes is already feeling the love. At least 20 followers have offered him a place to stay all along his route.
“It’s just incredible, the outpouring,” he said.
Barnes has leveraged his following to highlight his mission. During his yearlong Triple Switchback, he donated whole blood six times and blood platelets four times, he said. On this trip, he plans to donate a total of 14 times. Followers have gotten the message and many have shared photos of themselves donating blood on his page.
For his efforts and the attention he helped draw to blood donation, Barnes was flown to Charlotte, N.C., in May to accept the President’s Award from the Association for Blood Donor Professionals at the organization’s annual conference. There, he networked with people involved with blood donation organizations along his route and planned blood drives for his next trip.
The intoxicating allure of adventure hangs over many, but it takes a leap to follow the call. Barnes has jumped in without hesitation and now lives for the feeling he gets on the road.
He said he’d like to keep doing these big trips on a regular basis, to continue making new connections and to keep inspiring others to pursue whatever passion lights a fire inside them.
“Oddly enough, I just feel like I’ve accomplished my life’s goal already and anything I do from this point forward is like gravy,” Barnes said. “I’m not a rich person, so money doesn’t have anything to do with it. I’m just enjoying life; I’m living life.”