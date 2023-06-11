Bob Barnes is an avid blood donor, and I’d like to think there’s a little something special infused in his vials of B+.

I had the chance to visit with Barnes at the Roundhouse in January of 2022 when he rolled through Santa Fe on his bike during his “Great American Triple Switchback.” It was about the midway point of his remarkable journey to ride to all 50 state capitols, plus the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., within 365 days while raising awareness for blood donation.

Fueled by peanut butter sandwiches, canned soup and granola bars, he rode through the day and camped most nights. A crowdfunding effort helped fly Barnes and his bike from Juneau to Hawaii, and on July 25, he rode from the airport in Honolulu to the capitol to complete his goal in 359 days.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

