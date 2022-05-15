A plume of smoke trailing to the south hung just above the horizon as the dark silhouette of the Jemez Mountains was engulfed by a mesmerizing pink sunset that drew me outside and pulled me west until its last embers gave way to the night.
The chirping of crickets produced the soundtrack to a calm evening on Santa Fe’s south side before being interrupted by the low hum of plane engines. I looked up and saw an air tanker gliding overhead. It was trailed closely by another, then another and another.
The air crews had spent the day on the eastern side of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near Las Vegas, N.M., dumping water on the raging Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire — the largest wildfire in the country. As they finished their flight back west to land for the night at the Santa Fe Regional Airport, I watched each plane slowly bank across the brilliant pink sky with smoke from the Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez looming in the distance.
Another eerie image etched in the mind to mark a historic and tragic event.
The ever-present plumes visible on either side of Santa Fe induce in me constant feelings of concern and dread for the residents who live in the fires’ paths, the nearly 3,000 personnel from across the country fighting to contain the flames, and the forests that we treasure.
For longtime local residents, the memories of the devastating Cerro Grande Fire of 2000 and the Las Conchas Fire of 2011 have been rekindled by the new blazes that have grown steadily for more than a month.
For the national media, the spotlight continues to shine on Northern New Mexico and its relentless wind-whipped spring wildfires before new massive infernos inevitably ignite in other Western states to draw attention elsewhere.
We who live in the West are fortunate to have so many forests to fall in love with, but we’re seeing these cherished spaces burn at a larger scale and a higher severity as fire seasons become warmer, drier and longer due to persistent drought and climate change.
Fire is a normal and healthy part of forest ecosystems. Those of low to moderate severity help clear out accumulating fuel on the forest floor and nourish the soil.
The fire activity from recent years, however, has clearly strayed from normal.
A new study by environmental scientists from the University of Colorado Boulder’s Earth Lab found evidence to support that the “average fire events in regions of the United States are up to four times the size, triple the frequency, and more widespread in the 2000s than in the previous two decades.”
William Travis, a co-author of the study and Earth Lab deputy director, said in a news release accompanying the study’s publication that the convergent trends suggest “the worst fire disasters are still to come.”
For avid outdoor wanderers, it’s heartbreaking to see familiar places go up in flames and know it will take many decades for the charred remnants to come close to resembling what we knew, long after we’re gone. I can’t begin to imagine the grief and devastation felt by the residents in the path of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, many whose families have lived in the same place for generations and whose identities and culture are so intertwined with the land.
This is a special area, something I recognized immediately on my first visit driving through the gorgeous Gallinas Canyon from Las Vegas to El Porvenir in 2019 to scale Hermit’s Peak in my second month living in New Mexico.
Panting from the arduous climb up many rocky switchbacks, I remember the delight and relief of the last stretch of the hike to Hermit’s Peak as the ground leveled out and the payoff appeared. There were still patches of snow in late April and trickling rivulets followed the trail through an aspen grove to a clearing where three rustic crosses faced out over a breathtaking overlook high above the sprawling forested foothills.
It is said that you can see five states from the 10,267-foot summit on a clear day — New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas. Some of those weren’t even states at the time Italian monk Giovanni Maria de Agostini made his way to present-day New Mexico in the 1860s after many years walking across Europe and the Americas.
Seeking a solitary life, Agostini lived for three years in a cave just below the summit. Word eventually spread of a holy man and healer camped atop the mountain, and locals made pilgrimages up to the hermit to be blessed and healed.
Let’s hope there are some healing powers left in Hermit’s Peak as residents below look to recover and rebuild.
The fire will likely become the largest in New Mexico history as it spreads north and approaches 300,000 acres in size.
Several other Western states have seen their largest fires in recorded history occur in the 2010s.
California, which seems to be perpetually ablaze, has had its eight largest wildfires since 1932 all occur in the past five years, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Eighteen of its top
20 largest recorded wildfires have been since 2003.
One of my favorite places on earth is in California — the jointly administered Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks near the southern tip of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, where the trees have had a special relationship with fire.
I camped three nights in Kings Canyon in 2017 and woke at dawn every morning to walk to General Grant Grove. Other than a few grazing deer, I had company of the big trees to myself for about an hour before any other visitors arrived.
I couldn’t get over the immense presence of these ancient living wonders that must be seen to be believed. They’re the largest trees in the world by volume, some standing more than 250 feet tall and measuring 30-plus feet in circumference. Sequoias can live more than 3,000 years, withstanding many droughts and fires throughout their existence. They do show their scars, some with gaping caves burned out of their bases, but they remain alive.
Sequoias actually need fire to reproduce, as low- to medium-intensity fires are necessary to dry out their cones so they can crack open and release seeds to the forest floor.
But these seemingly indestructible organisms have met their match with today’s high-intensity fires driven by climate change and excess fuels built up by decades of misguided fire-suppression policies. Scientists estimate nearly one-fifth of the world’s sequoia population (all confined to the Sierra Nevada Mountains) has been killed by wildfires in the past two years, an unprecedented die-off.
Giant reforestation projects are now underway with the hope that some of the hundreds of thousands of seedlings will take hold and survive for centuries. Only time will tell whether they are capable of living and thriving in an environment that continues to get warmer and drier by the decade.
The future is full of questions when it comes to wildfires. How will we more responsibly conduct controlled burns? Can we learn from past mistakes? How will the flora and fauna of forests adapt to the bigger, more intense fires? How can government agencies tasked with managing the forests and private landowners work together to improve the situation? And do we have the will and the urgency to make a meaningful changes in our policies and activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and slow the rate of climate change?
The Northern New Mexico fires will eventually burn out and many who lost their homes will rebuild, though their lives will be forever altered. It’s been inspiring to see local communities and organizations come together to aid those who have seen their lives upended and support the firefighters who have been helping the cause.
As the impact of devastating fires reaches more communities, hopefully we can further rally to take preventive actions that reduce the risk of colossal, catastrophic fires and promote the health of the beloved forests where we live and play.