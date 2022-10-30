I go to canyon country to get my spirit realigned.

Wandering among towering rock formations during the day; staring up at thousands of stars in the silent desert night. A few circadian cycles like this and I feel back in balance.

Time puts everything into perspective, and it’s a constant presence when visiting the spectacular landscapes of southeast Utah. Partnering with the natural elements, its works of art created over tens of millions of years are visible in the gaping canyons and colorful sandstone formations that are ubiquitous throughout the region.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

