The spread of the novel coronavirus has shut down most retailers in New Mexico.
But not bicycle repair shops.
That’s because the state, after flip-flopping on whether to let the shops stay open, has deemed them an essential business.
“I give the governor credit for realizing that bicycling goes far beyond recreation,” said David Spiegelberg, 51, as he waited for a tire to be repaired at Mello Velo, a bike shop in downtown Santa Fe. “For some people, biking is their only mode of transportation. … This service is essential.”
To help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham imposed restrictions that closed down all but vital services in New Mexico.
The order, effective March 24, exempts from closure businesses that provide services related to “health, safety and well-being,” such as medical facilities, child care centers and any business that assists in the production, distribution or sale of food and medical products.
After the governor’s announcement, David Bell, owner of Mello Velo, wasn’t sure what to do. It was unclear whether bike shops were exempt. He called the Governor’s Office and the person who called back said he could continue
to operate as long as he didn’t allow customers into his store.
A few days later, a different person from the Governor’s Office called and said there had been a misunderstanding. That person told him that bike shops were not an essential business and he needed to close.
“I don’t know who [Bell] spoke to and there would be no way for me to find out. We’re all working 24/7 and remotely and miscommunication is unfortunate but inevitable,” said Tripp Stelnicki, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office.
Meanwhile, customers continued to patronize Bell’s store.
“They don’t know. They don’t care. They just have a flat tire. … And as long as they see you, they think they can get it,” he said. “That’s when the bell went off in my head. And I said, ‘I need to ask a little harder.’ ”
He appealed to Matthew Garcia, the governor’s general counsel. Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber also urged the governor to allow bike shops stay open, according to correspondence between Webber and Garcia obtained by The New Mexican.
“Over the course of a couple of conversations, they became more receptive to the idea,” Bell said.
The Governor’s Office allowed bike shops to stay open but only to do repairs. Shops cannot sell bicycles nor allow customers inside. Customers who need bikes repaired must leave them outside the business and employees must disinfect a bike before bringing it inside.
Jonah Boudreau, who works at Mello Velo, wears gloves and covers his face with a bandana when handling bicycles. He also sprays down everything in the store twice a day.
“We’re making sure that there’s no chance of this being a possible place of infection. We’re dousing everything with disinfectant,” Boudreau said.
Bell said some of his employees have decided to stay home because they don’t want to risk becoming infected.
“I totally respect it,” he said. “It has to be that way.”
He said he’s just happy to be open: “I’m really proud that my business is something that can be of service to people in this horrid time.”
Other bike shop owners agreed. Tony Farrar, who owns Bike N Sport on Cordova Road, said business has been steady.
“A lot of people are wanting to get out of the house with their kids. ... There’s a lot of people who are cycle dependent, for sure.”
Charles Verral, owner of Rob and Charlie’s, a bike shop on St. Michael’s Drive, said: “We’re very busy. We’ve been fixing bikes all day.”
He now wears a mask while at work.
“We’re trying to be responsible,” he said, “and stay in business.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.