My heart dropped as I was driving north of Santa Fe for a late Sunday afternoon hike and saw smoke billowing above the Jemez Mountains.
Photos of an ominous plume appeared on social media on Aug. 6, posted by residents spanning from Rio Rancho up to Taos as a new wildfire erupted within a brief period of time to spawn a dominant streak of darkness across the blue sky.
I took a vantage point near Santa Cruz Lake and was transfixed by the hot pink disc of the setting sun filtered through the smoke as it dipped behind the silhouette of the mountains and emanated an orange glow.
“What’s burning up there?” was the thought shared by all who love those mountains.
I was surprised to learn later that night that it was the San Pedro Parks Wilderness in the northwest corner of Santa Fe National Forest. The plume seemed closer to me, and I’d assumed its origins were farther east.
The Black Feather Fire has since burned nearly 2,200 acres of remote forest northeast of Cuba and south of Gallina. Fortunately, favorable rainy conditions and the work of wildland fire crews have limited the fire’s growth since the day it exploded onto the scene, and the risk to the small pockets of residents who live in its potential path has been downgraded.
According to fire maps, the Black Feather Fire has been limited to a portion along the eastern wilderness boundary, and a containment line has been formed just beyond the boundary in land that’s also part of Santa Fe National Forest. It seems much of the 41,132-acre wilderness will remain unscathed when the fire dies out and closure orders are lifted.
San Pedro Parks, which is about a 2¼-hour drive from Santa Fe, was one of the first wilderness areas I visited after moving to New Mexico. It left an indelible impression as an ecosystem teeming with life.
Often incorrectly called San Pedro Peaks Wilderness, you won’t find many peaks in this high-elevation plateau. The “parks” in San Pedro Parks refer to the many large grassy meadows interspersed among the stands of pine trees.
The high point in San Pedro Parks is San Pedro Peaks, at about 10,600 feet, but it doesn’t offer the dramatic views or challenging climbs of more prominent peaks hikers typically seek to summit.
The lasting memory from multiple visits to the wilderness is breaking through the trees to see a vast, gorgeous meadow, then hiking back into the trees before emerging into another picturesque meadow — and doing that over again and again and again.
San Pedro Parks Wilderness is one of the wettest areas of Northern New Mexico. It receives an average of 35 inches of precipitation annually, according to the Santa Fe National Forest website, which results in an incredibly lush landscape.
My first visit to San Pedro Parks was in late spring 2019, and water was the theme.
San Gregorio Trail on the south side of the wilderness goes north one mile to San Gregorio Reservoir, and the 100-mile trail system branches out from there. Portions of the initial trail were submerged in standing water or covered with makeshift carpets of tree branches to navigate large patches of mud.
Beyond the reservoir, the meadows were more like bogs, thanks to the recent snowmelt. The squishy sound of hiking boots on the saturated earth was the soundtrack of the day. I also encountered several areas that were trampled into mud pits by the cattle that graze the area by permit.
Ephemeral streams criss-cross the meadows in late spring and early summer. There are also perennial streams, namely the Rio de las Vacas and the Rito de las Perchas, which support fish, including the native Rio Grande cutthroat trout and brown trout.
There was another presence on the land that I would normally not mention, but it was in greater abundance here than in any other natural environment I can remember — scat. Deer scat, elk scat, bear scat, coyote scat and cow pies — absolutely everywhere. I haven’t seen large mammals other than cattle while I’ve been hiking in San Pedro Parks, but there are certainly plenty out there.
Trails are but an idea across portions of the wilderness. The healthy growth of grass sometimes prevents worn paths, so tall poles, hundreds of feet apart, are used to denote the trail across some meadows. It can be easy to get lost on the landscape, so utilizing a GPS device, map and compass is strongly recommended.
While the parking area at San Gregorio Trailhead can frequently be near capacity and many folks spend time around the reservoir, spotting people on the trails beyond the reservoir is a rare occurrence. It’s an ideal hiking and backpacking getaway for those who seek solitude.
The Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, which spans the United States from its Mexico to Canada borders, passes through San Pedro Parks on its way north toward the Rio Chama.
Hiking the CDT section through San Pedro Parks to the Abiquiú area, to experience the dramatic transition from the luxurious high alpine meadows to the colorful canyon environments, has been on my New Mexico hiking bucket list.
Closure orders for the wilderness area and surrounding roads remain in place for the time being to ensure the public’s safety and allow wildland firefighters to do their job.
Hopefully conditions remain favorable for keeping the fire under control for the sake of the forest and nearby residents.
It’s been a few years since I last visited San Pedro Parks. Once the wilderness reopens, I look forward to seeing with new eyes its abundant life unfurled.
