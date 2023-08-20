My heart dropped as I was driving north of Santa Fe for a late Sunday afternoon hike and saw smoke billowing above the Jemez Mountains.

Photos of an ominous plume appeared on social media on Aug. 6, posted by residents spanning from Rio Rancho up to Taos as a new wildfire erupted within a brief period of time to spawn a dominant streak of darkness across the blue sky.

I took a vantage point near Santa Cruz Lake and was transfixed by the hot pink disc of the setting sun filtered through the smoke as it dipped behind the silhouette of the mountains and emanated an orange glow.

smoke.jpg
Download PDF Black Feather Fire map, August 19, 2023
SanPedroParks4_RGB.jpg

Plants sprout from a boggy meadow in the San Pedro Parks Wilderness of the Santa Fe National Forest, northeast of Cuba.
SanPedroParks3_RGB.jpg

Fishing is a popular activity at San Gregorio Reservoir, at the southern edge of the San Pedro Parks Wilderness in the Santa Fe National Forest.
SanPedroParks_RGB.jpg

A trail passes through the San Pedro Parks Wilderness of the Santa Fe National Forest, northeast of Cuba.

Recommended for you