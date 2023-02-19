Sean2_RGB.jpg

Sean Thomas walks through a narrow pathway carved by ancestral Pueblo people during a 2021 hike in the Tsankawi unit of Bandelier National Monument. A construction project scheduled from March through October will involve building a new parking area and access road to the site.

Bandelier National Monument’s Tsankawi unit will be closed to the public from mid-March through late October for construction of a new parking area and access road to the site.

Located near the junction of N.M. 4 and East Jemez Road outside of White Rock, the Tsankawi section of Bandelier is about 12 miles from the main portion of the park. It features a 1½-mile trail that takes hikers along a mesa past cavate cliff dwellings, petroglyphs and the unexcavated ancestral Pueblo village of Tsankawi that was inhabited in the 1400s and 1500s.