A reconstructed kiva in Alcove House overlooks a snowy Frijoles Canyon at Bandelier National Monument. “It just looks so different when we have snow than it does the rest of the year, in my mind,” said Zach Whitlow
, the park’s acting program manager for interpretation and visitor services
. “It’s peaceful and serene year-round, but I think the snow just adds a different level to that.”
A reconstructed kiva in Alcove House overlooks a snowy Frijoles Canyon at Bandelier National Monument. “It just looks so different when we have snow than it does the rest of the year, in my mind,” said Zach Whitlow
, the park’s acting program manager for interpretation and visitor services
. “It’s peaceful and serene year-round, but I think the snow just adds a different level to that.”
Photos by Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
A mule deer forages in the snow in Frijoles Canyon at Bandelier National Monument.
Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
A stream runs between the high cliffs of Frijoles Canyon in the backcountry of Bandelier National Monument.
Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
The excavated village of Tyuonyi is seen from a cavate in the cliffside of Frijoles Canyon in Bandelier National Monument.
Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican
A stream flows through Frijoles Canyon in the backcountry of Bandelier National Monument.
The crunching of snow underfoot and the trickling of a nearby stream are the only sounds in the frigid air as the rising sun attempts to poke through the early morning clouds.
Paw prints of small forest creatures pressed lightly in the white path lead the way through Frijoles Canyon in the backcountry of Bandelier National Monument, where humans had yet to leave their tracks a few days after a mid-February snowstorm blanketed the landscape.
The cliff walls cradle stunning scenes of natural beauty with icy pools forming just above log jams in the stream and ponderosa pines and tent rocks of volcanic tuff rising from the canyon floor.
While a visit in the spring or summer may come with an expectation to hike to a certain destination, progress along the snowy trail feels less important as moments of pause allow for the tranquility of the setting to take hold.
“It just looks so different when we have snow than it does the rest of the year, in my mind,” said Zach Whitlow, the park’s acting program manager for interpretation and visitor services. “It’s peaceful and serene year-round, but I think the snow just adds a different level to that.”
Each season brings its own unique beauty to Bandelier. The calm that sets in with winter has a particular appeal.
Bustling with tourists in warmer months, the flow of visitors to the park slows a bit in the winter. This can allow for more time to linger at points of interest along the most heavily trafficked trails.
Take a couple extra minutes peering out of a cavate room in the cliff wall reached by a climbing small ladders along the 1.4-mile Pueblo Loop Trail and imagine what life was like for the ancestral Pueblo people who inhabited the canyon between 1150 and 1550. Or pause between tall ladders on the climb up to Alcove House, a cliff dwelling 140 feet above the canyon floor, to soak in the dramatic views.
The winter can give visitors a clear visual indication of why the ancestral Pueblo people built their dwellings where they did, as the sun rids the south-facing cliffs of recent snows much more quickly than the north-facing slope of the canyon.
Following a winter storm, the Bandelier staff works to clear the snow from the Pueblo Loop Trail before allowing visitors on it to prevent the snow from becoming packed down and creating icy conditions. The ladders and stone steps up to Alcove House can also be closed off following a snowfall until conditions are deemed safe for hikers.
Beyond the most well-trodden circuit of the Pueblo Loop Trail and out to Alcove House, visitors can experience ample solitude and may have other trails to all to themselves.
Hikes up to the mesa tops or deeper into canyons are more challenging and it can be helpful to have microspikes or snowshoes, depending on conditions.
Whitlow said there is also good cross-country skiing at Bandelier’s higher elevations farther west on N.M. 4 on the Upper Frijoles Canyon Overlook Trail and Sawyer Mesa Trail near Forest Service Road 289.
While wandering about, wildlife viewing opportunities in Bandelier remain steady in the winter.
Mule deer are frequently seen grazing along the Pueblo Loop Trail and the trail out to Alcove House.
Albert’s squirrels, which nest high in the ponderosa pines, can be more noticeable in the winter thanks to thicker fur and more distinct tasseled ears that make them easily identifiable.
While in Frijoles Canyon, crows and hawks fly periodically overhead, and groups of small nuthatches forage together in the vegetation along the stream.
Whitlow noted that elk have recently been spotted near the entrance of the park, and sandhill cranes are starting to fly back over Bandelier on their way north after wintering farther south along the Rio Grande.
The park gate is open from dawn until dusk and some of the best wildlife viewing will be in the early morning hours before most visitors get on the trails.
The crowds will pick up with the arrival of spring as the temperatures warm and colors in the canyons start to pop. But the lingering weeks of winter offer their own rewards, providing a special sense of serenity and peace.
In January, Los Alamos hiker Coco Rae published Hiking Trails in Valles Caldera National Preserve, the first comprehensive guide to the 20-year-old preserve's trail system. The book details over 25 trails and includes topographical maps, trail conditions and recommendations for mountain bike…