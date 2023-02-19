The crunching of snow underfoot and the trickling of a nearby stream are the only sounds in the frigid air as the rising sun attempts to poke through the early morning clouds.

Paw prints of small forest creatures pressed lightly in the white path lead the way through Frijoles Canyon in the backcountry of Bandelier National Monument, where humans had yet to leave their tracks a few days after a mid-February snowstorm blanketed the landscape.

The cliff walls cradle stunning scenes of natural beauty with icy pools forming just above log jams in the stream and ponderosa pines and tent rocks of volcanic tuff rising from the canyon floor.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.