dayhikes_lakepeaktraverse.jpg

A rocky traverse between Deception Peak and Lake Peak is visible to the right, while Santa Fe Baldy rises in the distance. A 6-mile out-and-back hike to Deception Peak can be extended another half mile to add Lake Peak. There’s also an option to hike beyond Lake Peak to Penitente Peak for a 10.6-mile loop. A guide to these trails and more can be found in the latest edition of Day Hikes in the Santa Fe Area, which features base hikes with optional variations to add to the distance and difficulty of various adventures in and around the canyons, deserts and mountains of Northern New Mexico.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

The knowledge acquired from hundreds of years of combined experience exploring the canyons, deserts and mountains of Northern New Mexico is at your fingertips as you flip through the glossy pages of the latest edition of what’s been the go-to hiking guidebook for the Santa Fe region for more than 40 years.

Ann Young and Ingrid Vollnhofer laid the foundation for Day Hikes in the Santa Fe Area by spearheading the work for the guide’s initial release in 1981. Their contributions have continued up through the ninth edition, which went on sale in late 2022.

Published by the Northern New Mexico Group of the Sierra Club, a grassroots division of the nonprofit organization’s Rio Grande chapter, the guidebook has served as a valuable resource for recent transplants, frequent visitors to the Santa Fe area and longtime residents looking to expand their knowledge of local trails. Sales of the book support the Sierra Club’s efforts to protect wild lands around the Santa Fe area and beyond.

dayhikes_bookcover.jpg
dayhikes_kitchenmesa.jpg

The view of Ghost Ranch from Kitchen Mesa in 2022. Ghost Ranch’s Kitchen Mesa and Box Canyon trails are two hikes featured in the ninth edition of Day Hikes in the Santa Fe Area. Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo
dayhikes_windowrock.jpg

The view of the piñon and juniper-covered high desert and mountains to the north through Window Rock near Medanales in Santa Fe National Forest. Day Hikes in the Santa Fe Area lists a couple of different ways to hike to Window Rock. 
dayhikes_frijoles_canyon.jpg

A hiker passes through Frijoles Canyon in the fall in Bandelier National Monument. “I would say, one of my all-time favorite hikes is the Frijoles Rim-Frijoles Canyon Loop in the fall,” said experienced hiker Aku Oppenheimer.

