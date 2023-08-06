The knowledge acquired from hundreds of years of combined experience exploring the canyons, deserts and mountains of Northern New Mexico is at your fingertips as you flip through the glossy pages of the latest edition of what’s been the go-to hiking guidebook for the Santa Fe region for more than 40 years.
Ann Young and Ingrid Vollnhofer laid the foundation for Day Hikes in the Santa Fe Area by spearheading the work for the guide’s initial release in 1981. Their contributions have continued up through the ninth edition, which went on sale in late 2022.
Published by the Northern New Mexico Group of the Sierra Club, a grassroots division of the nonprofit organization’s Rio Grande chapter, the guidebook has served as a valuable resource for recent transplants, frequent visitors to the Santa Fe area and longtime residents looking to expand their knowledge of local trails. Sales of the book support the Sierra Club’s efforts to protect wild lands around the Santa Fe area and beyond.
Aku Oppenheimer, who has spent the past five decades hiking Northern New Mexico’s diverse landscapes, has taken the reins as the project manager for the two most recent editions.
With its color cover, glossy pages and a redesign undertaken by Ed Coderre to improve the presentation of the hike descriptions and data, Oppenheimer said the ninth edition brings a look and feel similar to the professional guidebooks it shares the shelves with.
The 422-page book features updated hiking descriptions and has added several new hikes to the collection. In total, it includes 139 day hikes and is grouped into 73 chapters based on trailhead. The trail maps, created by Travel Bug owner Greg Ohlsen, were redone for the new edition and accompany each chapter.
Hikes in the book cover a large swath of Northern New Mexico, stretching from the Sandia Mountains near Albuquerque to the colorful sandstone cliffs near Abiquiú to the high peaks north of Taos. A hike finder section provides a breakdown of trails close to Santa Fe (within a 40-mile round trip) and trails farther from Santa Fe, with hikes categorized by difficulty ratings of easy, moderate and strenuous.
Oppenheimer spoke about the work that went into the latest edition of the guide and the joys of hiking in Northern New Mexico in a recent Q&A session.
Question: What’s special to you about hiking in Northern New Mexico?
Answer: The thing is, we have I think six of the seven climate zones that exist, and we have them all here in this state, so you can hike a range of hikes in terms of vegetation, animal life, geology, that is just, I think, unsurpassed. We have desert and chaparral; we have badlands of all kinds; we have tremendous volcanics; we have ancient shield rocks, granitic rocks, in the Sangres. Some of the oldest rocks in the continent are exposed here, and some of the newest.
Question: What’s your history with Day Hikes in the Santa Fe Area and how did you get involved in working on the project?
Answer: I hiked more or less independently for quite a long time in New Mexico. Then around the fourth edition, in 1995, I bought a copy and started going through all the hikes in the book to make sure I was aware of all the hikes it covered. I really liked it. There’s nothing like this for Northern New Mexico. This, for me, was the best. There are other really good guides of various kinds, including Craig Martin’s guides, but they’re really not the same thing in terms of coverage. He has the best 100 hikes for the whole state; that’s great. Then he’s done a lot of work covering just Los Alamos hikes, but nothing like this.
So, I got really interested in it as a hiker and started thinking, ‘How would I like to see this improved?’ I got a bunch of ideas. By the time the eighth edition came up, I had become a hike leader for the Sierra Club. When it was time for a new edition, I got a call from one of the old-time hikers, Norbert Sperlich, and he asked if I would consider volunteering to do it as a project manager. And so I did, in order to see what would happen in terms of the ways I thought would make it more useful for a hiker.
Question: This latest edition of the book is dedicated to Ann Young and Ingrid Vollnhofer for their significant contributions since the first edition. How has their experience helped improve the latest edition?
Answer: I can’t tell you how good they were. They knew the details deeply, and they raised all these questions that newer hikers wouldn’t be aware of. I felt we really improved some hike descriptions.
Those two women have not only the experience of hiking over a long time, but they have a great sense of what makes something comprehensible and easy to understand for a hiker. What are you looking for that makes it easy to understand where you are on a hike? They’re very good at description.
Question: Beyond the redesign and newly done maps, what are other noticeable change to the ninth edition?
Answer: We’ve added quite a few hikes and variations on hikes, which is what I tried to bring to the eighth edition, so you can go back to the same hike, but you can do it again in a different or more advanced way.
An example is Black Canyon. Someone suggested we include Black Canyon, and I’d never thought of putting Black Canyon in because it’s a two-mile loop, very straightforward and well-marked. Then I got to thinking: This can epitomize what I want people to be aware of in hiking, which is you can go back and do different things in the same area. So there’s an easy loop, which is the existing trail; then an intermediate ridgetop hike that takes you up to beautiful vistas; then there’s the Navigators’ Challenge Loop, which is in some ways one of the harder hikes in the book.
I was really happy with the range of variations that we have for the different hike chapters in this particular edition. That’s what we wanted to do so people are able to sort of design their own hikes more, and they’re less likely to become lost because they’re more likely to become really familiar with the terrain. That’s one of my goals as project manager for the past two editions was to get people more familiar with the whole terrain.
Question: Northern New Mexico has seen some large, destructive wildfires in recent years, including the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in the spring of 2022. What have you noticed about the impact fires have had on hiking trails in the region?
Answer: The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire really affected a fair number of hikes. A few of the hikes were severely damaged like the Hermit Peak-El Porvenir Canyon Loop, for example, and also Jicarita Peak. But we left them in the book because they’re, in my view, among the finest hikes around, and we figured they will be repaired; they will grow back, and we want to leave those in. To me, Hermit Peak-Porvenir Canyon is one of the most beautiful loops I’ve ever done anywhere, so I’m hoping to keep that in people’s minds until the trails are repaired and people will get a chance to experience it again.
We have to do a new edition every four or five years, and that is because fires will affect a noticeable number of trails in that time ... or erosion, or both.
Cañada Bonita [west of Los Alamos] was closed after one of the fires, then it was opened, but it was really hard to hike because of deep ash and stump holes. Now it’s gorgeous. There’s a whole new wave of fresh vegetation, the land is full of life and everything is really beautiful.
That’s an example of why we’ll keep a really good hike in the book if we can. Over the course of one edition, like five years, it will be out of circulation because of fire, and then it will come back into circulation.
Question: What’s your favorite desert or canyon hike in Northern New Mexico?
Answer: I would say, one of my all-time favorite hikes is the Frijoles Rim-Frijoles Canyon Loop [in Bandelier National Monument] in the fall. I’ve hiked the Zion Narrows five times, and this is not the same scale, but it’s just as beautiful.
Question: How about your favorite mountain hike?
Answer: An underrated hike, I’d say, is Gold Hill. It’s got gorgeous views of so much of Northern New Mexico. It takes you up into the alpine with great views of the Latirs and the Columbine-Hondo Wilderness, and it does have plenty of creek-side hiking. When you get up there to the top of Gold Hill, you’re really in high-elevation alpine terrain, and the feeling, to me, is really terrific.