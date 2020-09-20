SALT LAKE CITY — Ashley Cleveland was 8 years old, walking through Sequoia National Park, when a park ranger pointed out a banana slug dragging itself across the forest floor.
The ranger explained the anatomy and diet of the slug to Cleveland and the group of young campers, and asked if they were brave enough to kiss the slimy gastropod. The kids recoiled.
But Cleveland had been the ranger’s shadow throughout the trip, listening to her talk about the habitat and ecology of the park. And she was the only one who leaned down to smooch the slug.
Cleveland’s family was experiencing homelessness and staying at a shelter in San Francisco at the time. The week she spent under the gigantic redwood trees, through an outdoors-focused child care program the shelter provided, sparked in her a profound love for nature.
“If it wasn’t for [the ranger] and that program,” Cleveland said, “I don’t know how I would have been introduced to the national park system and environmental science in general.”
The 32-year-old Cleveland now serves as an advisory committee member for Utah's Office of Outdoor Recreation.
She also is Utah’s only volunteer leader for Outdoor Afro, a nonprofit that helps Black people meet up and engage with the outdoors. Nature, she says, can provide space for people of color to process their grief and mourn the lives of those wrongfully killed by police, and find solace as the nation reckons with racism amid the Black Lives Matter movement.
“It hasn’t been hard to encourage Black and Indigenous people of color to engage with nature in Utah,” she said. “We are natural beings, we are a part of the history of these lands; it’s just that boundaries and access have become white.”
When President Woodrow Wilson signed the creation of the National Park Service into law on Aug. 25, 1916, the principles of Jim Crow segregation were well established. It wasn’t until 1945 that Interior Secretary Harold Ickes issued a bulletin mandating desegregation in all national parks, a change that took years.
Those racist policies made visiting national parks unsafe and created a feeling that the outdoors were only for white people, a sense that persists in many places today, said Carolyn Finney, author of Black Faces, White Spaces: Reimagining the Relationship of African Americans to the Great Outdoors.
A 2018 report by the George Wright Forum showed people of color represent a small fraction of national park visitors. Hispanic and Asian American guests each comprised less than 5 percent of visitors to the sites surveyed, while less than 2 percent of visitors were African American.
Cleveland works to help bridge that divide by inviting people of color to hike around the Wasatch Front. She organizes meetups through Outdoor Afro and serves on the board of trustees for Tracy Aviary.
Cleveland initially wanted to study English as a first-generation college student. At a California community college, she read and enjoyed “a lot of odes to nature from white men,” especially the work of Henry David Thoreau. And that interest in naturalism led her to investigate America’s history of caring for the environment.
When she discovered the environmental science major offered at California State University-Channel Islands, she decided to change her studies and transferred. While there, Cleveland went on a service trip to New Orleans. There she saw firsthand how environmental injustice plays out in cities, from redlining that restricts where people of color can obtain mortgages and live, to industrial construction in those areas that causes the air quality in African American neighborhoods to be worse.
After graduating in 2011, Cleveland worked for the U.S. Navy as a field biologist and for the National Park Service as a junior ecologist. She later moved to Salt Lake City and earned a master’s degree in city and metropolitan planning at the University of Utah.
She makes it her responsibility, she said, to help those who feel unsafe or afraid in the outdoors because of the color of their skin.
“I don’t know if people realize that safety is a serious issue for us,” she said. “It causes a lot of anxiety.”
A few years ago, Cleveland was hiking in Big Cottonwood Canyon when three unleashed dogs approached her and made her nervous with their “not nice body language.” One growled at her. The white woman who owned them scowled at Cleveland as she caught up to them, Cleveland said.
“When you look back during the Jim Crow era, you see all those black-and-white photos of dogs attacking us,” Cleveland said. “So when a dog is allowed to come up and invade my space, and you aren’t saying anything as the owner, my mind immediately goes to feeling unsafe in those terms.”
As she passed by, she said, the woman also quietly said something about Cleveland’s presence on “her” trail.
“Maybe in her mind, the reason she said that wasn’t because of my skin color,” she said. “Maybe her house is right by it, so she thinks it’s her trail? I’m not exactly sure, but we do spend a lot of time trying to decipher the motives of someone else when it comes to our treatment.”
Cleveland recommends that people who want to become allies donate outdoor gear and equipment to people of color in their community. She also encourages people in positions of power to “look to your right and your left, and see who’s in the room. If it’s just a ton of people that look like you, then you need to reach out to someone who doesn’t look like you, and ask them what their barrier is to get them to engage with you.”
