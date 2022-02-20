Ski Santa Fe has a magnetic pull on Taylor Kuhn.
No matter where he has lived — from Albuquerque to Houston to Phoenix — on weekends in the winter, he always finds himself back on the slopes in the Sangre de Cristos with an infectious smile below his ski goggles.
Since 2001, the now-31-year-old has taken ski lessons with Adaptive Sports Program New Mexico, a Santa Fe-based nonprofit that offers therapeutic recreational opportunities for children and adults with disabilities. Kuhn, who is autistic and has mild cerebral palsy, has found the program to be instrumental in improving his motor skills to help him in his daily life.
But that’s not necessarily what’s on his mind when he’s on the mountain.
“It’s a really fun sport, and I meet cool people,” said Kuhn, who loves the program so much that since 2012 he has flown from Phoenix, where he lives with his mom, to Santa Fe on winter weekends so he can take lessons from ASPNM’s volunteer instructors and ski with his dad.
Kuhn has made scores of friends in the two decades he has been coming to Ski Santa Fe. The athletes, their families and the instructors form a positive and supportive community that they all look forward to being a part of.
Many relationships had to be put on hold last winter, however, as the COVID-19 pandemic drastically reduced the size of ASPNM’s ski program. Due to strict safety protocols, ASPNM was unable to use any of its 170 volunteers from the previous year and instead had to have its three full-time staff members handle as many lessons as they could.
They managed to offer lessons to 46 athletes, but that was less than 20 percent of their normal capacity, said ASPNM director of development Camille Romero.
Kuhn and many other adaptive athletes had to sit out the year as the number of activities they were used to being involved with either went away or moved online.
“COVID has really kind of put a damper on a lot of things for Taylor,” said Cheryl Kuhn, Taylor Kuhn’s mother. “Especially because of his autism, he can’t really wear a mask long-term, so he can’t participate in things where they require a mask.”
Taylor Kuhn lived in New Mexico when he first joined ASPNM but now resides in Phoenix because of the plethora of adaptive opportunities available, Cheryl Kuhn said. There, he has regularly participated in adaptive activities including theater, dance and rock band in addition to speech and occupational therapy.
“Wherever we live, we really go out and try and find as much as we can for him,” Cheryl Kuhn said. “Because of his muscle incoordination, any activity that he does helps with his daily living skills because it helps with his coordination. It makes it easier for him to speak, easier for him to do all those kinds of activities that we take for granted.”
But almost all of the programs that have continued during the coronavirus pandemic have been relegated to Zoom. Other than hiking with his parents, chances for outdoor recreation have been limited.
When Walt Kuhn, Taylor Kuhn’s father, learned in the fall ASPNM would be able to offer more athletes lessons this year, he immediately signed his son up.
While numbers aren’t yet back to normal, there has been added excitement and joy on the mountain for those who have returned.
“Last year we really had a year of isolation, the whole community, and when we were able to come back for those few lessons, the folks that participated were just so thrilled,” Romero said. “They said, ‘I feel like I’m coming back to life being out here on the slopes again.’ And this year we’ve seen that on a much broader scale.”
With about 100 volunteer ski instructors this year, Romero said, ASPNM has been able to offer lessons to 130 athletes. That’s just over half the number of participants prior to the pandemic.
A fixture in the program for 20 years, Kuhn has enjoyed reconnecting with other athletes and instructors.
“I have lots of friends,” he said.
One good friend is Oggie Gorman, who has been Kuhn’s volunteer ski instructor for several years.
Gorman, 70, started working with Kuhn just after he stopped using a tether to be guided down runs. Now, Kuhn is skiing runs from the top of the mountain and working on learning to ski moguls.
Gorman said Kuhn is always in high spirits and game for anything he recommends, making him an ideal pupil.
“He’s got such a great sense of humor and a go-for-it attitude,” Gorman said. “He’s always positive, and he’s got this tremendous courage that he’ll just try everything; he just tries so hard at everything.”
Like most nonprofits, ASPNM has taken a financial hit in fundraising over the past two years. The organization has been unable to hold its annual gala, called the Snow Ball, which Romero estimates has resulted in a loss of nearly $150,000.
The organization also makes money to help cover operating costs through its skiing and snowboarding lessons, which are $240 for six sessions.
Athletes whose families are unable to pay the fee receive scholarships so that anyone who wants to participate can have the opportunity. Romero estimated ASPNM gives scholarships to about 30 percent of its athletes.
Despite the financial challenges ASPNM has faced amid the pandemic, Romero said she’s delighted that the athletes, families and instructors have been able to rekindle their relationships.
“There are such strong connections between everyone in this program, and it’s like seeing our long-lost friends, but even better because we’re out there skiing with our long-lost friends,” she said. “It just feels so joyful to be back together and doing the things we love.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.