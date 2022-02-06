A thick blanket of fresh snow at least 2 feet deep covered the forest and meadows along the road as I skirted the southern edge of the San Juan Mountains, providing a blank slate on the land for the home stretch of a long drive from Oregon to Santa Fe to start a new job and a new life.
Excitement grew as the distance to my final destination diminished, but before reaching Santa Fe, the drive had a big surprise in store.
I had lived in Northern New Mexico briefly as a young child and had visited Santa Fe several times but had somehow never been on U.S. 84 through Abiquiú. The astounding landscape caught me off guard.
Snow-covered forests gave way to stunning red rock cliffs and canyons that forced me to slow down significantly so I could properly gawk at the wonders around me and laugh like an idiot.
Had my GPS navigation failed and rerouted me back to Southern Utah? No, it hadn’t. I was on the right road, seeing Northern New Mexico at its very best.
“When the uniqueness of a place sings to us like a melody, then we will know, at last, what it means to be at home,” Paul Gruchow wrote in The Necessity of Empty Places.
Since moving to New Mexico, the Abiquiú area has become a go-to escape. I’ve visited it at least once every few months for the past three years, appreciating its brilliance in every season.
As any tourist passing through can attest, this cinematic setting makes one hell of a first impression. But the deeper you delve, the greater your appreciation becomes for how truly special this place is.
Among the plethora of outdoor opportunities in the region, there are mesas to scale, canyons to explore, two national forests to camp in, a river to raft, a lake to lounge alongside, a national scenic trail to hike and ancestral Pueblo cultural sites to visit.
Ghost Ranch provides a great introduction to what the Abiquiú area is all about. The 21,000-acre retreat and education center is a 15-minute drive north of the village of Abiquiú on U.S. 84. A popular location for Western film productions, the ranch also offers some of the more scenic hikes in the area.
For a nice, short day hike with great views, Chimney Rock trail is hard to beat. The 3-mile out-and-back begins near the welcome center and snakes its way up from 6,500 to 7,100 feet in elevation.
The rock tower of the chimney formation becomes visible after an initial climb, and the trail continues up a ridge to the top of a mesa, eventually leading hikers to an eye-level view of Chimney Rock just in front of them. A stunning vista of the Piedra Lumbre basin lies beyond the chimney, with Abiquiú Lake and the distinct flat-topped mesa of Cerro Pedernal in the distance.
Kitchen Mesa trail is the longest hike at Ghost Ranch and, in my opinion, the most fun.
The 5-mile out-and-back winds its way behind Kitchen Mesa to a valley covered with sagebrush and other high desert plant life. At this point, hikers are surrounded on all sides by colorful cliffs.
This trail is rated as “difficult” in the Ghost Ranch trail guide. This is mostly due to one small section midway through the hike that requires hikers to scramble up boulders through a cleft in the cliff to reach the mesa top. The trail rises from 6,500 feet to 7,100 feet in elevation, though the scramble through the cleft is only about 30 feet.
The red dirt underfoot for much of the hike turns into a white gypsum moonscape once atop Kitchen Mesa. This overlook provides a breathtaking bird’s-eye view of the ranch and surrounding colorful landscape.
Day passes must be acquired to hike the trails at Ghost Ranch and can be purchased for $10 at ghostranch.org. With a handful of trails to hike, it’s easy to spend a full day exploring.
The 3,100-mile Continental Divide Trail also passes through this area on its way from the Mexico border up to Canada. The trail can be accessed via the beautiful Chama River Canyon.
To reach the trail access, drive U.S. 84 about 15 miles north and head west 8 miles on Forest Road 151 toward the Monastery of Christ in the Desert. Stop and park near Skull Bridge, which passes over the Rio Chama.
Following the trail south over the bridge takes hikers through mostly easy terrain between pretty pastel-colored cliffs on either side. Heading north from the parking area leads up to the canyon’s rim and provides great views of the winding river below.
Just north of the village of Abiquiú, the rocks aren’t red but white.
Plaza Blanca, or the White Place, was a source of inspiration for Georgia O’Keeffe, who had two homes in the area, as well as for many others who have visited this otherworldly setting. White pillars of sandstone and mudstone rise up from the ground and form pockets of tranquility in a landscape that has to be seen to be believed.
Plaza Blanca is on private land owned by the Dar al Islam education center and requires registration to visit. Registration is closed for the winter but the center tentatively plans on opening registration back up in the spring.
A day of adventures around Abiquiú frequently ends in magic, with the sun’s golden hour glow bathing the colorful rocks in brilliant light.
After checking out a new area, I always head home with mental notes of different places to explore on future trips. That’s part of the beauty of Abiquiú. The more time you dedicate to investigating what it has to offer, the more rich your rewards.
