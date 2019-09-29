Yeti sightings were anything but rare this weekend — if a fluffy, digital version of that creature counts.
Universal’s Abominable, an animated family movie that revolves around a young abominable snow-thing, opened to a solid $20.9 million in domestic ticket sales this weekend. It comfortably outperformed every other movie in theaters.
A creation of DreamWorks Animation and China’s Pearl Studio, Abominable tells the story of Yi (Chloe Bennet), a tween who discovers a yeti living on the roof of her family’s Shanghai apartment building. The plot involves Yi’s attempts to return the yeti to its home, with the help of her friends Jin (Tenzing Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai). They have to work against both a zoologist (Sarah Paulson) and Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a villain with deep pockets and a taste for exotic creatures.
Abominable, a rare big-studio animated movie with Chinese characters voiced mainly by Asian-Americans, does not have a long roster of celebrity vocal talent to help sell tickets. That makes its solid sales more impressive. Reviews were generally favorable; it currently holds an 80 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for the New York Times, Glenn Kenny called the movie “exceptionally watchable and amiable.”
In second place at the box office was Downton Abbey, which saw around $14.5 million in domestic ticket sales. The movie, distributed by Focus Features, is an adaptation of the hit TV show. This was its second weekend in theaters, and came on the heels of a surprisingly strong opening.
Third place went to Hustlers, a strip-club drama distributed by STX Films that saw around $11.5 million in ticket sales this weekend, according to Comscore, which compiles box office data. It was the movie’s third weekend in theaters.