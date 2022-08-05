spotlight Photo feature A game of thrones at Franklin Miles Park Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Aug 5, 2022 Aug 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa Fe residents William Barfuss, left, and Jim Coxat square off in chess Tuesday at Franklin Miles Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesEspañola city official killed in AlbuquerqueMore rattlesnakes could be in the forecast for N.M.Santa Fe priest removed from post amid misconduct investigationIn the burn scar, the disaster is a daily nightmareWater-conserving cisterns run afoul of rules'M. Butterfly' caps a solid Santa Fe Opera seasonWife resuscitates husband struck by lightning in TaosSanta Fe Imaging, Santa Fe Radiology patients victims of ransomware attackDefense may try to move Ribera teen’s murder trialEscaped Santa Fe County jail inmate eludes capture after mistaken release Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Convicted felon challenges serial talker in House race Rescue Report Helping older, ill pets find Pathways of Healing Will Webber Time to take the Demons seriously? Maybe Magic Table The power of eggplant