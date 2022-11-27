Ray Sandoval got "bitten by the Zozobra bug," as he puts it, when he was very young.

"As a kid growing up in Santa Fe, watching a 50-foot marionette burn with fireworks — who would not be excited about that? … For me, that was the hook as a young kid," he said.

Sandoval’s parents brought him to see his first burning of Old Man Gloom when he was 5 years old. A little later, when he started kindergarten, Sandoval called the Kiwanis Club to see if club President Griffin Dodge could speak to his class for show and tell. Harold Gans, who voiced Zozobra for 40 years, showed up the next day.

