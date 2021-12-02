Española is a speck on the map compared to the metropolis of Los Angeles, but both struggle in their own ways with homelessness and drug abuse.
Santa Fe resident Jeff Padilla, 51, started an organization called Compassion Through Action 15 years ago in Los Angeles and now helps oversee a branch of the program in Española, making life a bit easier for those who need food and are battling poverty, drug or alcohol abuse, homelessness, despair or all of those above.
Because of his contributions to neighbors in need, Padilla is one of The New Mexican’s 10 Who Made a Difference for 2021.
He has a job hauling equipment to television and film production sets, so his charity work is part time and voluntary, as it always has been.
His cousin, Andrew Herrera, started Compassion Through Action four years ago in Española with wife Nikkie after admiring the work Padilla was doing on Los Angeles’ Skid Row.
Padilla, a Northern New Mexico native, joined the local effort when he returned to the area a couple of years ago.
The scene at a recent food and clothing donation and distribution event in Española revealed both hope and gritty reality. It happens every other Saturday evening.
For a while that day, the stream of food and clothing donors exceeded the number of people in need.
Española resident Tina Galvez contributed 15 portions of homemade enchiladas and beans.
Shaylee Patton, also of Española, brought 20 brown-bag lunches with granola bars, chips and fruit drinks.
As donors streamed in, brown and white sack lunches covered a long folding table under a large white canopy set up alongside the Shoe Dept. store in a shopping center. People also brought hot dogs, apples, blankets and bottles of water.
Padilla relaxed in a folding chair and greeted those who brought items and those who took them. He said no epiphany led him to help others. He has a good life and wants to share.
People say they are “blessed,” he said. “Well, show that thanks.”
His work isn’t based in faith. A group connected with a Catholic Church in Encino, Calif., helped him get involved in Skid Row volunteer work 20 years ago.
He started Compassion Through Action in Los Angeles five years later. But as his commitment to serving others grew, his relationship with the Catholic Church faded. He calls himself a “fully enlightened atheist” now.
He grew up in Española and nearby Velarde and eventually headed to Los Angeles in hopes of acting. He had bit parts and was a stand-in, background actor and extra. He also worked as a property manager, among other jobs, and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from California State University, Northridge.
In time, he knew he wasn’t going to hit it big as an actor, and the “cacophony of chaos” in Los Angeles had worn on him. His parents in Velarde were getting older, he said, and he felt it was time to come back in 2019.
Sitting with him under the canopy that Saturday were volunteers Sue Elliott of Abiquiú and Claudette Brown of Española. Elliott drives around Española for hours each week distributing food, some of which is leftover from the Saturday evening giveaways. She also picks up and delivers food left over from film sets where Padilla works.
She said she knows the nooks where the homeless in town squirrel away.
That evening, Padilla received $7 in donations and gave it to Elliott for gas.
The process of getting served by Padilla, Brown and Elliott is far from formal. “Do I have to sign?” a young man asked. The answer was no.
As the recipients slowly streamed to the canopy in twos and threes, it was astonishing how many were in their 20s and 30s, bleary-eyed and disheveled. One man with tattoos on his arms, face and the back of his head wept in the parking lot.
Lupe Salazar, who has her own helping agency in Chimayó but assists Padilla when she can, prayed with the man. “You’re loved, wanted and needed,” she told him. He put his head on her shoulder and cried.
Española’s population is roughly 10,000; the homeless shelter there surveyed those who showed up for help over several months last year and tallied 500. Most were from Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties, said Shannon Baum-Diaz, manager of Española Pathways Shelter.
“It’s getting worse,” she said.
The people who seek help at the shelter often struggle with addiction to opioids, methamphetamine, heroin or alcohol. “We’ve just got to give them back their hope,” Baum-Diaz added.
People roamed the food distribution area. Some returned for seconds. Most said thanks.
A young woman with the butt of a cigarette in her mouth asked if they had sleeping bags. A young man stood at the table and gobbled a sandwich. Another asked if all the Sprite was gone. It was.
Padilla said the life of the homeless and addicted in Española is tough. It’s “prey and predator.”
Rarely is there a problem with someone taking too much, he said, although he once confronted a woman who was taking donated clothing for garage sales.
There’s no judging or lecturing. If you are willing to ask for food in a shopping center parking lot, you probably need it. And, Padilla said, many people do.
Thank you Jeff for everything you do for our Valley, you have been a blessing! We need to do better to help you out, including myself!
Mr. Garcia you are an angel among us. Hope that my donation to your non-profit, Compassion Through Action helps you continue to help others.
Jeff Padilla, you are an angel among us. Hope my donation via pay pal through your nonprofit helps you to continue to help others.
