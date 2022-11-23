In a year of disastrous wildfires in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and a devastating war in Ukraine, Northern New Mexicans have answered the call for aid.
Others in the region have given their time to inspiring local youth; assisting neighbors in need; honoring fallen veterans and their families; or just building a sense of community.
The people working quietly and tirelessly to bolster Santa Fe and surrounding towns — and their varied causes — are too many to count. To honor each of them, The New Mexican continues its decadeslong tradition of recognizing some of the dedicated volunteers whose service is changing lives.
This holiday series of stories spotlighting 10 Who Made a Difference dates to 1985.
This year, as part of the program, we are also celebrating the life of Michaelann Perea, a longtime volunteer who lost her life in September as she was participating in a charity bicycle ride.
Among the 10 Who Made a Difference for 2022 are Joan and Arthur "Low Low" Medina, whose impressive collection of lowriders has become a vehicle for giving; Dr. Andrew Lustig, who launched the nonprofit Global Outreach Doctors; the American Legion Lucero Y Nava Post 12 honor guard; theater maven Argos MacCallum; Kiwanis Club member Ray Sandoval, who brings us Zozobra and other beloved community events; Parkinson's patient advocate Karen St. Clair; Eleanor Brenner of the youth tennis program First Serve New Mexico; Knights of Columbus member Richard Martinez, whose many initiatives include collecting goods for wildfire victims; Margaret Willen, who teaches nonviolent conflict resolution and leadership skills to prison inmates; and Karen Velarde Lashley, a yearslong a coach and mentor for Girls on the Run.
The New Mexican celebrates their work in hopes of inspiring others to give back to their communities.