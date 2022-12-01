110922_JG_Margy1.jpg

Margaret Willen is co-coordinator of the Northern New Mexico Alternatives to Violence Project, going to prisons to educate inmates on peacefully resolving conflicts and leadership skills.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Margaret Willen choked up a little as she recalled the comments she has received from state prison inmates in the nonviolence workshops she has led for years.

“It’s so nice to know that we’re not forgotten.”

“I didn’t have to be afraid today.”

Popular in the Community