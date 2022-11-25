Gary Bland gave the command to start: "Fall in, troops!"

Ten members of the honor guard of American Legion Lucero Y Nava Post 12 stood at attention, three with rifles at the ready for a gun volley and one with a bugle for playing taps.

Family members with loved ones buried in the Santa Fe National Cemetery sat in silence nearby during the ceremony honoring their fallen fathers, mothers, siblings and other relatives or friends.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community