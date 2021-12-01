Native American activist Karen Radney Buller has been helping Indigenous people and the broader Santa Fe community through her nonprofit work for decades.
Whether at public schools, on city streets or in the halls of Congress, she has devoted herself to improving the lives of others.
She now serves as the board chairwoman for the Santa Fe Indigenous Center, which has offered an array of activities and programs since it was founded more than a decade ago. The center also helps Native people in need of emergency assistance — those suffering a sudden loss of a family member or job, or fighting an illness.
Its services became critical during the coronavirus pandemic, when it began distributing fresh food and grocery store gift cards.
“We seek to help Native Americans that live in Santa Fe,” said Radney Buller, who is Comanche.
“We have an emergency fund for people that couldn’t pay their rent or their electricity,” she said. The center also assists with car repairs and other travel-related expenses like airfare.
Because of her dedication to the Native community in Santa Fe, Radney Buller, 70, has been selected as one of The New Mexican’s 10 Who Made a Difference for 2021.
She grew up in Oklahoma City and earned an undergraduate degree from Tabor College. She later worked as a counselor for Indigenous students at the University of Nebraska, where she earned a master’s degree in social psychology.
She and her husband moved to Santa Fe in 1983.
Radney Buller has a son and a daughter she raised in Santa Fe and hardly spends a day in town without running into someone who went to school with her kids. “I like that small-town feeling,” she said.
Anne Wheelock Gonzalez, who nominated Radney Buller for the 10 Who Made a Difference honor, founded the Santa Fe Indigenous Center in 2008. She said it started when a friend came to Santa Fe looking for a Native center and realized there wasn’t one.
“We knew there was a lot of need for support for the Indigenous community in Santa Fe,” said Wheelock Gonzalez, who is Oneida. “So we decided to do it.”
Radney Buller and Wheelock Gonzalez had worked together previously at a nonprofit called the National Indian Telecommunications Institute. The group, founded by Radney Buller, fought to bring computers and internet access to Native communities. It also helped Native American teachers write lesson plans.
“They were doing trainings, and she was going to hearings in Washington, D.C.,” Wheelock Gonzalez said of Radney Buller, who testified to both houses of Congress and helped shape policy with the Federal Communications Commission.
The Santa Fe Indigenous Center began as an all-volunteer organization but now has three part-time employees and a nine-member board of directors. Along with community donations and foundation grants, the center received funds from the federal CARES Act.
It rents an office from the Center for Peace and Justice on Cerrillos Road.
“The front room is what we use for lectures,” Radney Buller said. “It’s like a theater. … And then there’s a large middle room that’s a dining hall, [where] we have a lot of classes and dinners.”
There’s even a commercial kitchen.
The center has distributed food to the community twice a month since the pandemic began. In 2020, it helped 800 families with food insecurity, Radney Buller said.
Instead of going to people’s homes, the center would have people drive up and pop their trunks so volunteers could safely load their cars with food. It gave away fresh vegetables, many of them donated, along with rice, beans and flour.
“Basic things,” Radney Buller said.
It also provided grocery store gift cards for people to buy their own food.
The center saw a lot more people wanting to volunteer during the pandemic. “Because people either lost their job, or they wanted to do something for the community,” Radney Buller said.
Several years ago, the center identified another critical issue within the Native American community through a health needs assessment: loneliness and isolation.
To meet the need, the center began offering cultural events, including “just getting together to eat,” Radney Buller said. It started a lecture series that, due to the pandemic, moved online and resulted in a much larger audience. “Like three times as many.”
The center also began offering in-person classes, including moccasin- and ribbon skirt-making, beadwork and painting. For kids, it teaches hoop dancing and, in December, gingerbread-making.
In the summer, the center partners with Santa Fe Public Schools’ Native American Student Services program to provide activities for kids. It also helps the Indigenous community by providing lists of resources for service and aid.
“We were not about reinventing the wheel,” Wheelock Gonzalez said. “We were about identifying the community resources that were already in place and making sure that our Indigenous people knew about them and had access to them.”
“I was raised in a culture and atmosphere that it was expected that you would help other people of your own kind,” Radney Buller said. “I grew up feeling like it was my duty to help other people.”
