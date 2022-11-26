Argos MacCallum’s world is indeed a stage.

“I was onstage before I was born,” said the Santa Fe actor and director. “My mother was in college in 1951, and she got pregnant, which didn’t happen in that day. She played Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream while she was pregnant, and I was born into the theater.”

At 71, he’s still in theater and has likely worked every job to be had in theatric performance. He serves as artistic director at Teatro Paraguas, or “Umbrella Theater,” named so to embrace the vast number of cultures that flock there for events, plays and performances and to exchange industry ideas.

