When teacher Darlene Fortier was asked by her principal at Salazar Elementary School if she wanted a grandma, she was perplexed.
“Hmm, I already have a grandma,” she said. “What do you mean? Tell me more.”
In walked Juanita Quintana, a volunteer with the city of Santa Fe’s Foster Grandparents Program, in which local seniors help teachers in classrooms by mentoring students.
Quintana, 69, has been a Grandma in the program since 2013 and wears the title with pride.
Her effect on children is visible.
“The first thing I noticed was her smile,” Fortier said. “She was just so gregarious and sweet. … We just had this fabulous relationship from the moment we met, and we still do.”
Quintana reads with students; helps them with math, spelling and vocabulary; and, importantly, helps them learn to solve problems on their own.
Because of her volunteer work in Santa Fe schools, Quintana was selected as one of The New Mexican’s 10 Who Made a Difference for 2021.
Born and raised in Santa Fe, Quintana spent 30 years working in hotels and restaurants in the city after raising her children. Then, in 1980, she and her husband at the time headed to El Paso.
She returned to Santa Fe in 1983, after the pair separated, to care for her aging parents.
Her mother loved bingo, Quintana said, so she began volunteering with the city as a caller for bingo nights.
She later discovered the Foster Grandparents Program.
Her first volunteer assignment was at Agua Fría Elementary School, which has since shut down.
While she was eager to get started, it took time for everyone to adjust to having a Grandma in the classroom, she said.
“At first, it was hard to get along with the kids,” Quintana said, “because they didn’t know who ‘Grandma’ was.”
But the students and the teacher quickly realized how much they enjoyed having Grandma Juanita around.
After her first year at Agua Fría Elementary, Quintana went on to Salazar Elementary, where she volunteered for six years before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s where she met Fortier.
From the moment Quintana entered the classroom, the change was palpable, said Fortier, who nominated Quintana for the 10 Who Made a Difference honor. Their new Grandma helped the second grade students count money, discuss stories they had read and review homework.
What was most significant to the kids was simply that Quintana was there, Fortier added.
“All children need strong relationships,” she said. “And [Quintana] had a really loving but firm relationship with the students. … She held them to a higher level than the kids held themselves to, and that’s really important.”
For the last eight years, Quintana has volunteered at a Santa Fe school from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. almost every weekday.
She has missed days only to attend choir practice with her church.
Quintana said the work brings her joy.
“I’m welcome right there with them, and I’m blessed with the kids,” she said. “I think deep in their hearts, they’re happy to have my help.”
Her favorite moments are when she can joke with the children and make them laugh, she said.
The Foster Grandparents Program has 16 active volunteers, and Quintana is well known among them. She’s recommended the program to several of her friends.
When people ask for her advice on working with the students, she tells them the truth, Quintana said: “You have to listen to the kids. And you have to be patient with them.”
Quintana tells prospective volunteers she has never had a bad experience with a child.
Because she is fluent in both Spanish and English, she can tell if students are whispering about her or speaking poorly of her in Spanish.
What she hears, instead, are words of encouragement.
“ ‘I love Grandma,’ I hear the kids say,” Quintana said.
Anya Alarid, the city’s volunteer program manager, said Quintana has had a positive effect, both in schools and in the local senior community.
“She has devoted her time mentoring and tutoring children and has made a difference in many of their lives,” Alarid said.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic began, our volunteers had to stop in-person volunteering, but Grandma Juanita was determined to keep in touch with the students,” she added. “Santa Fe Public Schools soon started the Pen-Pal Program, and Grandma Juanita was excited to exchange stories and letters to her ‘Foster Grandchildren.’ ”
Quintana returned to volunteering in person in late October, this time at Aspen Community Magnet School.
Fortier said Salazar Elementary is not allowing volunteers on campus during the ongoing pandemic. She and her students miss Quintana.
“Juanita was always there, and she understood that component that the kids needed — consistency,” Fortier said. “They needed to come to school, whether they were late or not, knowing that somebody was there for them. She got that component; she understood it.”
When she’s not volunteering as a Grandma, Quintana spends time with friends and family, including her three children and eight grandchildren, and her adopted cat, Tiburón.
She looks forward to every day with her students, she said, and hopes to continue volunteering as long as she can.
