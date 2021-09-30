Health officials in New Mexico reported 1,009 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday, the state's largest one-day total in more than a month.
Santa Fe County added 34 infections, Bernalillo County had 303, San Juan County recorded 140, McKinley County had 55 and Valencia County logged 53.
Thursday's case count was the highest since the New Mexico Department of Health reported 1,281 cases on Aug. 12.
The state on Thursday also reported 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Bernalillo County and Lea counties both had four more fatalities, while Cibola, Curry, Doña Ana, Sandoval and San Juan counties each had one. In all, the state has had 253,024 confirmed cases, resulting in 4,801 deaths.
On Thursday, 336 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in New Mexico. Overall, 70.8 percent of New Mexicans 18 and older have been fully vaccinated.
To determine whether you are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot, visit vaccineNM.org and click on the tool titled “Am I eligible for a booster?” The site also allows eligible residents to schedule an appointment for a booster shot.
