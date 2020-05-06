State health officials reported seven more deaths related to COVID-19, including a Santa Fe County woman, and 153 new cases Wednesday.
COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has killed 169 people in New Mexico.
The state now has 4,291 confirmed cases, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
Among the new deaths was a Santa Fe County woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. It was the county's first COVID-19 death.
A Bernalillo County woman in her 60s also died. She was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
Other deaths included a man in his 80s who was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque and four McKinley County men, all in their 60s with underlying medical conditions.
McKinley County added 63 cases, bringing its total to 1,337. Bernalillo County had 18 cases for a total of 981. San Juan County added 38 cases for a total of 844. Santa Fe County had two cases for a total of 110.
As of Wednesday, 193 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico and 1,073 had recovered.
