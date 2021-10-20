The New Mexico Department of Health reported 630 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, as well as 14 more deaths from the virus.
Santa Fe had 18 new cases; Bernalillo County had 116; San Juan County, 101; Doña Ana County, 77; McKinley County, 63; and Sandoval County, 59.
The newly reported deaths involved five people in Bernalillo County; two each from Doña Ana, Eddy and Otero counties; and one each from Lincoln, McKinley and San Juan counties.
The state's total number of cases rose to 266,777, while the death toll reached 4,966. As of Wednesday, 365 people were hospitalized because of the virus in New Mexico.
