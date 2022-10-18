Narrowing candidate pool for the PRC drags on By Nicholas Gilmore ngilmore@sfnewmexican.com Nicholas Gilmore Author email Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nicholas Gilmore Author email Follow Nicholas Gilmore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe pair accused of shoplifting evade initial police stopLawsuit accuses Santa Fe priest of sexual assaultPresbyterian's shift to for-profit ER firm to fill shortfall raises concernsRailyard Flats likely without power until early 2023Man arrested during obelisk protest sues city of Santa FeStorm expected to bring rain to Santa Fe, snow to mountainsDeteriorating footbridge in downtown Santa Fe closedIn Lujan Grisham's world, no disclosure is full disclosureLujan Grisham, Ronchetti trade barbs, deflect on tough questions in final debateLujan Grisham, Ronchetti to make late push to voters with second debate Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron Jaguars face plenty of potholes on road to postseason Ringside Seat Weatherman Ronchetti hopes crime is a winning issue Building Santa Fe Santa Fe could get credit and cash for its energy conservation codes Phill Casaus For this kind of viral, you may not need a mask. Or do you?