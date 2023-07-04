Santa Fe celebrates Fourth of July with Pancakes on the Plaza, fireworks

Volunteer Roy Tiedeman lines up a landing Tuesday morning on a flying flapjack tossed by Rodrigo Gonzalez. The 46th Annual Pancakes on the Plaza event, hosted by the Rotary Club, had more than just breakfast carbs, with live music and local vendors, not to mention the classic car show nearby.
Claire Hicks, right, and Anari Pearson play with five-year-old Indie Bleckwell after finishing their breakfast Tuesday at the 46th Annual Pancakes on the Plaza event. “I have always called it the best community event in Santa Fe,” Rotarian Vic Brenneisen said of the annual feast.
Loralee Freilich, 85, sings along to a medley of patriotic classics Tuesday at the Plaza. Thousands attended the Pancakes on the Plaza event hosted by the Rotary Club, which is celebrating its centennial in 2024.
Richerd Leonard, 4, checks out the classic cars on display Tuesday at the Plaza. The Santa Fe Vintage Car Club’s annual show, which lined up 112 classic cars on Lincoln Avenue, has organized the event in tandem with Pancakes on the Plaza since 1980.
Caroline Herrera juggles plates of breakfast food while six-month-old Heidi Herrera keeps her eye on the prize Tuesday. The Rotary club, which hosted the annual fundraising Pancakes on the Plaza event, is sponsoring about $500,000 in grants to the Santa Fe Children’s Museum and YouthWorks.
Zuwena Islam of Santa Fe feeds her 19-month-old son, Sabri Obo, outside Santa Fe Place mall Tuesday evening before the start of the fireworks display. The city event featured numerous activities for kids earlier in the evening before the fireworks kicked off, plus live music and food trucks.
Kiel Jose, who recently moved to Santa Fe from Manila, Philippines, holds his daughter, Zella Jose, 2, while they watch the Fourth of July fireworks show Tuesday at Santa Fe Place mall. The event, put on by the city in collaboration with the Kiwanis Club, hosted a full day of activities including live music, fun for kids, a beer garden and food trucks before the fireworks display.