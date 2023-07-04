 Skip to main content
Santa Fe celebrates Fourth of July with Pancakes on the Plaza, fireworks

  • Updated
  • 0
070423 jw pancake1.jpg

Volunteer Roy Tiedeman lines up a landing Tuesday morning on a flying flapjack tossed by Rodrigo Gonzalez. The 46th Annual Pancakes on the Plaza event, hosted by the Rotary Club, had more than just breakfast carbs, with live music and local vendors, not to mention the classic car show nearby.
070423 jw pancake2.jpg

Claire Hicks, right, and Anari Pearson play with five-year-old Indie Bleckwell after finishing their breakfast Tuesday at the 46th Annual Pancakes on the Plaza event. “I have always called it the best community event in Santa Fe,” Rotarian Vic Brenneisen said of the annual feast.
070423 jw pancake3.jpg

Loralee Freilich, 85, sings along to a medley of patriotic classics Tuesday at the Plaza. Thousands attended the Pancakes on the Plaza event hosted by the Rotary Club, which is celebrating its centennial in 2024.
070423 jw pancake4.jpg

Richerd Leonard, 4, checks out the classic cars on display Tuesday at the Plaza. The Santa Fe Vintage Car Club’s annual show, which lined up 112 classic cars on Lincoln Avenue, has organized the event in tandem with Pancakes on the Plaza since 1980.
070423 jw pancake5.jpg

Caroline Herrera juggles plates of breakfast food while six-month-old Heidi Herrera keeps her eye on the prize Tuesday. The Rotary club, which hosted the annual fundraising Pancakes on the Plaza event, is sponsoring about $500,000 in grants to the Santa Fe Children’s Museum and YouthWorks.
070423 jw pancake6.jpg

Katherine Carrillo, 17, and her mother, Robin Carrillo, get in character while checking out a 1952 Willys Jeep on display Tuesday for the Vintage Car Club’s annual show on the Plaza.
070423_LS_Fireworks_180_RGB.jpg

Cimarron Martinez, of Albuquerque, puts his sunglasses on his son Cimarron Martinez Jr., 1 1/2, while he sits on his motorcycle at the Santa Fe Place mall during the Fourth of July celebration. 
070423_LS_Fireworks_134_RGB.jpg

Jeremiah Rodriguez, 9, of Santa Fe, plays in a bouncy castle at the Santa Fe Place mall during the Fourth of July celebration.
070423_LS_Fireworks_6_RGB.jpg

Zuwena Islam of Santa Fe feeds her 19-month-old son, Sabri Obo, outside Santa Fe Place mall Tuesday evening before the start of the fireworks display. The city event featured numerous activities for kids earlier in the evening before the fireworks kicked off, plus live music and food trucks.
070423_LS_Fireworks_343_RGB.jpg

People watch fireworks at the Santa Fe Place mall during the Fourth of July celebration. 
070423_LS_Fireworks_1_RGB.jpg

Kiel Jose, who recently moved to Santa Fe from Manila, Philippines, holds his daughter, Zella Jose, 2, while they watch the Fourth of July fireworks show Tuesday at Santa Fe Place mall. The event, put on by the city in collaboration with the Kiwanis Club, hosted a full day of activities including live music, fun for kids, a beer garden and food trucks before the fireworks display.

