Willard Wood of Santa Fe rides his 8-year-old draft shire horse, Rusher, on Friday on the Santa Fe River Trail.
Moseying along the river
Luis Sanchez
Luis Sánchez Saturno is senior Digital Enterprise Photographer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.
