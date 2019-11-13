New Mexico reported three more cases of severe lung injury related to vaping with e-cigarettes, bringing the state's total to 20.
New Mexico Department of Health officials said 13 of the state's cases required hospitalization in intensive care units.
Recent findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that vitamin E acetate, a compound for diluting vaping products, may be tied to the rash of vaping illnesses across the U.S.
Kathy Kunkel, secretary of the state health department, discouraged vaping THC or any product containing the compound.
"Case numbers are rising in New Mexico and nationwide. That's why the NMDOH continues to warn residents and discourage the use of any cartridges with THC because of the ease at which additional chemicals can be added to these types of cartridges," Kunkel said in a news release.
Thirty-nine deaths in 24 states and the District of Columbia have been reported to the CDC, although none have been in New Mexico. Across the U.S., 2,051 cases of vaping-related illnesses have been reported in recent months.
